The recent "heat wave" in Indiana hasn't affected Devon Matthews much.

As many in the Hoosier state have struggled through heat indexes over 100 degrees in late June and early July, Matthews is from Jacksonville, Florida, where he says it's "always hot".

Matthews more has to get used to the cold - and the increased level of workouts that comes with a move from the prep levels to the Big Ten.

"I already knew coming in that it would be harder than high school and more intense practices - so I'm getting used to it," he said. "I'm kind of used to the heat.

"We all try to get used to the cold. [Florida teammates] say make sure you stay warm."

IU head coach Tom Allen and his staff have ties to the Sunshine State, using those connections to sign eight different prospects from Florida in the class of 2018.

One of those includes Matthews, who knew some of the other Florida guys coming in - and now, he's working on getting to know the rest of his class, and other teammates.

"Once you get to college, it's a brotherhood," he said. "So you have to know everybody."

A veteran he's leaned on for help is senior safety Jonathan Crawford. Also a Florida native, Crawford has started 38 games for the Hoosiers, and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season.

Matthews says he's currently working out mostly at free safety.

"He's the leader of the defense," Matthews said. "So I ask him what are the keys to the defense.

"He helps me out - a lot of the DB's help."

The defensive back chose IU out of high school over a lengthy offer sheet including Cincinnati, UConn, South Florida, Missouri and Mississippi State among others.

He thinks his athleticism - Matthews has also played basketball since he was six - could help him get on the field early at IU.

To truly make that happen, he knows exactly where he needs to improve.

"My goal is to get bigger," Matthews said. "But everything really - get bigger, faster, learn the playbook, so I can hopefully get on the field.

"If you don't know the plays, you can't play."

Matthews was named first team All-First Coast out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Ribault, in addition to earning All-Gateway Conference honors.

----

