The four-star wing is ranked No. 37 in the Rivals 150 rankings and holds offers from Penn State, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Wake Forest and Virginia amongst others. Ament recently took an unofficial visit to Duke, receiving an offer as well.

Ament is a 6-foot-7, 200 pound forward out of Warrenton, Va., where he attends Highland School.

Ament is a long and athletic forward. He is an extremely versatile player on both sides of the ball due to his unique size and skillset. Ament's length helps on greatly on the defensive end and on the glass and allows him to shoot over most defenders.

Ament averaged 15 points and shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range this summer with Team Loaded on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.