Indiana defense finds 'sense of urgency' in second half, beats Miami (OH)

After allowing Sam Houston State to score 46 points in the second half on Tuesday evening, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson expressed his displeasure with the lack of focus from his team and wanted to see change. The second half of Indiana’s 76-57 win over Miami (OH) on Friday was the polar opposite of Tuesday night. Indiana’s defense stymied the Miami offense, allowing only 21 points in the second half of the victory. “I'll take it,” a smiling Woodson said. “I'll take that all day long. I know if we do that, we'll put ourselves in position to win basketball games.” Not only was the stout defensive performance a departure from the last game, it was a complete contrast to the first half of Friday night’s game.

Dec 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo (11) blocks a shot attempt from Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Cooper (11) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Miami scored 36 points, making 7-of-16 three-point attempts in the opening half. The high percentage was primarily due to Indiana’s inability to communicate switches properly, leading to wide-open attempts for the RedHawks. “The looks came on our inability to not switch correctly. We screwed up so many switches tonight, I thought,” Woodson said. “Those are things that I just got to get us right.” Indiana’s lack of communication leading to easy buckets for Miami became increasingly frustrating for the Hoosiers’ frontman. “When you switch, that means you got a body on a body. Nobody's breaking free for easy shots,” Woodson said. “We gotta clean that up. That's something that we got to continue to work on and practice to get better.” After holding a lead as big as 12 in the first half, Indiana began to crumble on both ends and saw the lead evaporate down to a three-point margin heading into the halftime break. It was a frustrating end to what started as an impressive showing from an Indiana team desperate for a consistent 40-minute showing. “It is early. We got to learn quick, and we can't have those breakdowns. There was a lot tonight,” red shirt senior Trey Galloway said. “I think it's just our attention to detail and really focusing and sticking to the game plan. There wasn’t much that needed to be said from Woodson at the halftime break. Indiana returned to the playing floor with five minutes left in the break. For Galloway and the rest of the team, it was a message that they needed to lock in defensively.