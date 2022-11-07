Below is the full recap of Indiana's season opener win over Morehead State.

The 13th ranked Hoosiers made their official debut this season and were able to outscore the Eagles 88-53. Indiana forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau were the leading scorers tonight with 15 points apiece.

Indiana's 2022-23 season officially kicked off tonight when the Hoosiers were able to get their first win of the year with a victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

Indiana won the tip and it was Xavier Johnson who got the Hoosiers their first bucket of the season with a strong right-handed layup.

Indiana's tempo started off pretty fast. 'Buddy Ball' made it's debut this season when a Trayce Jackson-Davis double-team allowed Race Thompson to cut to the basket for an open layup (twice). The starting backcourt of Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino played really fast in transition. Johnson was getting to the rim and Hood-Schifino continued to show off his excellent mid-ranger pullup.

At the first media timeout, Indiana was up 12-6.

After the first media timeout, Tamar Bates and Malik Reneau checked in but Indiana started to struggle on both ends. Morehead State went on a 8-0 run and Indiana was being outrebounded. The Eagles would take a 17-16 lead heading into the second media timeout.

The second unit seemingly once again brought a much needed spark on the floor for Indiana. Tamar Bates came in got two quick buckets, one off a cut and the other off a banked three, which happened to be Indiana's first made three.

Indiana would then start to find their groove a little bit as they would go on a 13-0 run right before the last media timeout of the half.

Indiana would lead 41-29 at half behind 13 points and 7 rebounds from Jackson-Davis.

Takeaways from the first half Indiana included being outrebounded 17-16, going 4-of-10 from the line, and the bench once again providing a much needed spark on the offense, especially from Tamar Bates and Malik Reneau.

The free throw shooting was certainly an area of concern here in the first half. They did a great job of finishing through the contact but once they got to the line, they just couldn't convert.

The second half started off with a defensive stop from Indiana followed by a three point conversion from Race Thomspson. He had previously missed his first two attempts from behind the arc.

Indiana's was letting MSU hang around just a little bit early in the second half. Indiana started to build some momentum after a Jackson-Davis block that resulted in a transition three from Miller Kopp, which would be Kopp's first three points of the season. Forced MSU to call timeout down 54-37 with under 13 minutes to go.

After couple more sequences, Miller Kopp would once again convert on a transition three at that point in time being 2-of-2 from behind the arc. Crowd erupted on his second made three.

After the under-12 media timeout, Miller Kopp would convert two technical free throws. Kopp stayed active on offense but missed a open layup which Jordan Geronimo cleaned with a two-handed slam. Overall, Geronimo quietly had a solid day for Indiana on offensive end going 5-of-7 on his shot attempts.

Indiana would jump up to a 72-44 lead over Morehead State with 7:56 left in second half.

Logan Duncomb and CJ Gunn would check in for the first time tonight at around the 7-min mark for Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway. Kaleb Banks and Anthony would soon follow as they checked in for Xavier Johnson and Tamar Bates. All Scholarship players saw the floor in this one.

Indiana would go onto win 88-53 behind Jackson-Davis' and Reneau's 15 points. Jordan Geronimo would add 10 points and Race Thompson would add 9 points.



Overall, Indiana would shoot 61 percent (39-of-59) including going 4-of-11 (36 percent). After struggling at first, Indiana would go onto outrebound MSU 33-28.

Free throws still seem to remain as an area of concern for this team. They did convert at the line a little better in the second half but overall was just 12-of-21 (57 percent).

However, Indiana's second unit continues to remain a strong point as they had 45 points off the bench.

Indiana starts the season 1-0 and will play Bethune-Cookman on Thursday on Big Ten Network.