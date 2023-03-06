He also helped lead Indiana to a total of 21 wins in the regular season and a 12-8 record in the Big Ten, which pushed the Hoosiers to receive a double-bye in the conference tournament.

Jackson-Davis was spectacular in his last two home games in a Indiana uniform averaging 26.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

As it was announced per an Indiana release on Monday, Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week along with Penn State guard Camren Wynter.

The award is the eighth of his career, extending his own program record. Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford (six each) rank second on the all-time Hoosier list for Big Ten Player of the Week selections. Alan Henderson and D.J. White are the only other IU players to claim at least five awards. Jackson-Davis also moves past White for single-season selections with five.

To open the week, the Greenwood native charted 26 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four steals, and one block against Iowa. The game marked his eighth outing of the season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

TJD tallied 27 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocked shots in a come-from-behind victory over Michigan on March 5. The victory helped the Hoosier clinch the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Conference Tournament, the highest seed for the program since 2016.

The No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers will open the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament in the quarterfinal round as the No. 3 seed at 9 p.m. ET on March 10. IU will meet the winner of the 6-seeded Maryland Terrapins and either the 11-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers or the 14-seeded Minnesota Gophers.





2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 14

P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH

F: Jett Howard, MICH





Nov. 21

P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr., ILL

F: Braden Smith, PUR





Nov. 28

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR





Dec. 5

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

P: Kris Murray, Sr., IOWA

F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR





Dec. 12

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

F: Dug McDaniel, MICH





Dec. 19

P: Filip Rebraca, IOWA

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU





Dec. 27

P: Jalen Pickett, PSU

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU





Jan. 3

P: Hunter Dickinson, MICH

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OHU





Jan. 9

P: Zach Edey, PUR

F: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND





Jan. 17

P: Cam Spencer, RUT

F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR





Jan. 23

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, IND

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU





Jan. 23

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, IND

P: Zach Edey, PUR

F: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND





Feb. 6

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, IND

P: Zach Edey, PUR

F: Jayden Epps, ILL





Feb. 13

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, IND

P: Boo Buie, NW

F: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND





Feb. 20

P: Jalen Pickett, PSU

F: No nominations





Feb. 27

P: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND

F: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND





March 5

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, IND

P: Camren Wynter, PSU

F: Jamarques Lawrence, NEB