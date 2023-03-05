The Indiana basketball program (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) secured a double-bye and the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday night.

Indiana entered Sunday's slate of games as the No. 7 seed, but after Maryland and Iowa both lost, the Hoosiers entered their game against Michigan with a 'win and secure a double-bye' scenario. Following its win, it was up to Northwestern to determine the final seeding for Indiana. Northwestern's win over Rutgers gave the Hoosiers the No. 3 seed.

"Well, it's very important," IU head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "I think back to last season when you have to play, we played three straight games three straight nights. Man, that's tough, physically, as well as mentally. And you know, our guys were right there at the end fighting, man. You know, they were playing for something and because they had never tasted the NCAA play, and this year, it will be a little different.

"But Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there's still a lot of basketball, there really is. We have to take it one game at a time, one day at a time and see where it leaves us. But I'm happy that we are playing three games versus four."