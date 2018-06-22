Indiana Basketball: Scouting Notes - Jalen Blackmon, Spring 2018
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30One of the names for IU fans to know in 2021 is Marion (Ind.) point guard Jalen Blackmon.TheHoosier.com was in-attendance for one of his games this spri...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news