He is the first Indiana freshman to win this award since Noah Vonleh in the 2013-14 season.

He averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game and shot 36.3 percent from three for the Hoosiers.

As it was announced on Tuesday, Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Hood-Schifino committed to Indiana in August of 2021. He is one of the highest rated recruits to commit to Indiana under Mike Woodson and was one of the highest rated coming into the Big Ten this season.

Before coming to Indiana he, along with fellow Indiana freshman Malik Reneua, led Montverde Academy (FL) to back-to back GEICO High School National Championships.

“Well, when I first got the name and we started watching film on him, I mean everything about what he did stood out," said Mike Woodson in the past. "Then I made the trip to Montverde (Academy) where he played high school ball, I got it up close you know in terms of his talent...I was hot on him (Jalen Hood-Schifino)”

Despite a few games missed due to injury, Hood-Schifino has been a consistent starter for the Hoosiers throughout the season. His role increased from a secondary ball-handler to Indiana's primary on-ball guard when Xavier Johnson went down with his injury in mid-December which led him to miss the remainder of this season.

Hood-Schifino had multiple big performances for Indiana this season. He, along with senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, were Indiana's two primary scorers. His biggest performance of the season was his 35 points in Indiana's win at Purdue in late February. He also had 17 games where he scored 10+ points for the Hoosiers.

"Jalen, as far as I'm concerned, has been solid ever since I got him," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said following the North Carolina win. "I have no complaints with (him). He tries to do all the right things, the winning things, to help you win. He's great off the court, just a good young man."

Hood-Schifino was also selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman team along with Connor Essegian (Wisconsin), Jett Howard (Michigan), Braden Smith (Purdue), and Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State).

By the media, Hood-Schifino was also selected to Second-Team All-Big Ten.

Hood-Schifino has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week four times this season as well as Big Ten Player of the Week once.