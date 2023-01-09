Earlier in the week, Hood-Schifino scored 21 points on 6-of-13 from the field and 5-of-8 from three with nine assist against Iowa.

He scored a career-high 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting and 5-of-7 from three in Indiana's 84-83 loss to Northwestern on Sunday.

Hood-Schifino averaged 27.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He shot 60 percent from the field and was also 10-of-15 from three in two games.

After missing three games with a back injury, Hood-Schifino has been fantastic. He has averaged 20.0 points while shooting 54.1 percent from the field, 60 percent on three made 3s per game, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

He has scored a new career-high in five of the last six games.

His 33 points against Northwestern were the most scored by an Indiana freshman since Eric Gordon had 33 points on Nov. 12, 2007 against Chattanooga.

"Yeah, obviously he's one of our best players, and he's going to have the ball in his hand, especially with X out, and we need him to make plays," IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said of Hood-Schifino following the loss to Northwestern. "That's what he did tonight. He made big shot after big shot, and props to him because he really helped put the team on his back and carry us when we needed scoring. Without him, it could have been a 10-, 15-point game."

On the season, Hood-Schifino is averaging 13.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and is shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from three.