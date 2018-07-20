USA TODAY Sports Images

Yogi Ferrell is now reportedly set to re-enter free agency less than 24 hours after agreeing to a multiyear contract with the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. According to a report from Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the former Indiana All-American has changed course on the two-year deal reportedly worth more than $5.3 million and will become a free agent again.

Sources: Guard Yogi Ferrell has changed course on Dallas Mavericks deal in order to reenter free agency. “We felt uncomfortable and will weigh our options,” agent Cervando Tejeda said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2018

Charania reported at 12:40 p.m. eastern time Thursday that Ferrell had agreed to a two-year deal worth $5.3 million and "was promised the backup shooting guard position." The second year of his contract had a trigger date of July 7, 2019. Had the deal gone through, Ferrell would have been one of six guards overall and one of four point guards on Dallas' roster, creating a congested backcourt situation. Ferrell had told reporters at his camp in Bluffton, Ind., on Thursday that he "wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

.@YogiFerrell11 on his new contract with the @dallasmavs saying that he "wouldn't want to be anywhere else" pic.twitter.com/Jj8Gj7J39N — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) July 19, 2018