Report: Former Indiana Guard Yogi Ferrell To Re-Enter Free Agency
Yogi Ferrell is now reportedly set to re-enter free agency less than 24 hours after agreeing to a multiyear contract with the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.
According to a report from Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the former Indiana All-American has changed course on the two-year deal reportedly worth more than $5.3 million and will become a free agent again.
Sources: Guard Yogi Ferrell has changed course on Dallas Mavericks deal in order to reenter free agency. “We felt uncomfortable and will weigh our options,” agent Cervando Tejeda said.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2018
Charania reported at 12:40 p.m. eastern time Thursday that Ferrell had agreed to a two-year deal worth $5.3 million and "was promised the backup shooting guard position." The second year of his contract had a trigger date of July 7, 2019.
Had the deal gone through, Ferrell would have been one of six guards overall and one of four point guards on Dallas' roster, creating a congested backcourt situation.
Ferrell had told reporters at his camp in Bluffton, Ind., on Thursday that he "wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
.@YogiFerrell11 on his new contract with the @dallasmavs saying that he "wouldn't want to be anywhere else" pic.twitter.com/Jj8Gj7J39N— Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) July 19, 2018
Assuming Ferrell signs elsewhere, it would be his third NBA team in three seasons. He appeared in 10 games for the Brooklyn Nets before playing the final 36 with Dallas during his rookie season in 2016-17. Ferrell earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team that year.
This past season, Indianapolis native averaged 10.2 points and 2.5 assists in 27.8 minutes per game while playing in all 82 contests for the Mavericks. He also shot 42.6 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3-point range. His scoring and assists averages ranked sixth- and fourth-most respectively among all Mavericks last season, while his 3-point shooting percentage ranked fifth.
