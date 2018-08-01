Following the July evaluation period - where college coaches can go on the road and evaluate prospects in NCAA approved settings - the Hoosiers have extended an offer to Southfield (Mich.) Old Redford Preparatory five-star forward Isaiah Jackson .

IU continues to expand its recruiting board for the 2020 cycle.

Several other Big Ten programs are already nearing the offer stage with Jackson. Illinois and Iowa have extended scholarships, while Michigan and Michigan State are tracking him closely.

He also picked up new offers from Syracuse, UConn and Georgetown among others.

"On Saturday, the top-25 sophomore was up to his usual tricks in swatting away practically every shot within his vicinity," Rivals analyst Corey Evans wrote this spring. "He is now up to 6-foot-8, his instincts are precise and his motor never wanes.

"Jackson is a defensive game changer at its finest and has also improved upon his offensive skillset, hitting a handful of catch and shoot jumpers out to the 17-foot line."

The five-star forward averaged 13.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 8.4 blocks per game for his school as a sophomore, helping them to an 18-6 overall record.