Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.





BLOOMINTON, IND - The Soccer Tournament, a $1 million, winner-take-all 7v7 world championship, announced the entry of Hoosier Army, an Indiana University men’s soccer alumni team, in their 32-team field. The team will compete at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC from June 1-4. Tickets are now on sale to members of TST’s waitlist, and TST will unveil its group stage draw on May 4.

With their entry into TST’s field, "Hoosier Army" becomes the first alumni team from an NCAA Division I program to enter a team into TST’s inaugural event.

Hoosier Army is the 14th publicly announced team in TST’s field, joining Welsh club Wrexham AFC owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C., MLS club Charlotte FC, former U.S. Men’s National Team star Clint Dempsey’s Team Dempsey, British football and esports club Hashtag United, historic Liga MX side Club Necaxa, and US Women, a group of former United States Women’s National Team players organized by Heather O’Reilly, among others.

Largely considered the most successful collegiate soccer program in the history of the sport, Indiana men’s soccer has won 8 NCAA Championships as well as 28 Big Ten titles, combining tournament and regular season championships.

The program also has a track record for producing high-quality players, with 150-plus alumni going on to play professionally. Indiana has also produced 19 United States Men’s National Team players, six Olympians, and six World Cup team members.