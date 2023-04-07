Indiana alumni soccer team enters $1 million winner-take-all tournament
BLOOMINTON, IND - The Soccer Tournament, a $1 million, winner-take-all 7v7 world championship, announced the entry of Hoosier Army, an Indiana University men’s soccer alumni team, in their 32-team field. The team will compete at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC from June 1-4. Tickets are now on sale to members of TST’s waitlist, and TST will unveil its group stage draw on May 4.
With their entry into TST’s field, "Hoosier Army" becomes the first alumni team from an NCAA Division I program to enter a team into TST’s inaugural event.
Hoosier Army is the 14th publicly announced team in TST’s field, joining Welsh club Wrexham AFC owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C., MLS club Charlotte FC, former U.S. Men’s National Team star Clint Dempsey’s Team Dempsey, British football and esports club Hashtag United, historic Liga MX side Club Necaxa, and US Women, a group of former United States Women’s National Team players organized by Heather O’Reilly, among others.
Largely considered the most successful collegiate soccer program in the history of the sport, Indiana men’s soccer has won 8 NCAA Championships as well as 28 Big Ten titles, combining tournament and regular season championships.
The program also has a track record for producing high-quality players, with 150-plus alumni going on to play professionally. Indiana has also produced 19 United States Men’s National Team players, six Olympians, and six World Cup team members.
Commitments for Hoosier Army include:
Kevin Noschang (2004-08)
Kevin Alston (2006-08)
Luis Soffner (2008-12)
Nikita Kotlov (2010-13)
Matt McKain (2010-13)
Harrison Petts (2010-13)
Patrick Doody (2011-14)
Kyle Sparks (2011-15)
Christian Lomeli (2015-16)
Francesco Moore (2014-18)
Cory Thomas (2014-18)
Jeremiah Gutjahr (2015-18)
Austin Panchot (2015-18)
Josh Gatt (former IU commit)
Indiana men’s soccer associate head coach Kevin Robson will serve as the head coach for Hoosier Army, and Tom Morris will be an assistant coach.
Additional commitments for Hoosier Army will be made in the coming weeks via TST’s social pages, @TST7V7.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone at The Soccer Tournament for including Hoosier Army in this fantastic event in Cary,” Hoosier Army head coach Kevin Robson said. “It has been an incredible experience putting this team of past IU alums together with general manager Harrison Petts, and I know the guys cannot wait to take the field on June 1 and wear the cream and crimson once again. Hoosier fans will be excited to see some IU greats play again in a competitive environment against some of the best teams and players in the world.”
If Hoosier Army were to win TST’s $1M prize, the team plans to donate part of the winnings to Hoosiers for Good, a non-profit that partners with charitable organizations with student athletes who use their influence and leadership to help Indiana communities thrive.
Featuring an unprecedented million dollar winner-take-all prize, TST has become the defining world championship for 7v7 soccer, attracting the most competitive soccer players in the world to an annual, highly intense format that follows the World Cup structure pinning 32 teams against each other in group play before moving into the knockout stages. All but one slot in the tournament is filled.
Those interested in learning more about TST and joining the ticket waitlist can visit TheTournament.com/TST/ticket-waitlist, or follow The Soccer Tournament on Twitter and Instagram at @TST7v7.
