How it happened: Indiana hangs on to beat Maryland 87-73
BLOOMINGTON, IN - Indiana survived a late surge in Maryland for the win over another conference opponent, extending their record to 9-1 in the Big Ten. here's how they got it done on the road.
Huge scoring first half
Indiana put on an offensive masterclass in the first half behind their star players.
First and foremost, Sara Scalia got back to form after a lackluster couple of performances offensively for her in a row.
She got off to a searing hot start hitting four of her first five attempts from beyond the arc. She finished the first half with 14 points on just six shots and no free throw attempts.
After just being named to the Wooden Award watchlist, she continued her streak of dominance in the Big Ten with 12. She connected on four of her seven field goal attempts, and made all four of her shots from the charity stripe.
One of the more impactful players for Indiana this seaso has been the presence of Lexus Bargesser off th bench. She has provided a much needed spark and allowed Scala to get a rest, while also playing great defense.
In this one, however, Bargesser was efficient on the offensive end in her first half minutes. She converted four of her five attempts in the first half to the tune of nine points.
Behind these big scoring performances from Indiana, they led by 22 at the halfway point.
Late defensive heroics seal win for the Hoosiers
Late in the game, Maryland made a big push for the lead. After the Hoosiers led by 22 at the break, they the Terps mounted a big comeback.
In the third, the Hoosiers had arguably their worst defensive quarter of the season. Nearly equaling their total from the first two quarters Maryland put up a ridiculous 29 points in the third quarter alone.
At this point, Indiana held a slim nine point lead heading into the final frame. However, one of the biggest components of a top tier basketball team is the ability to respond to adversity.
That they did. Indiana held on late, holding the Terrapins to just 14 points in the fourth quarter.
After the third quarter surge from Maryland, Indiana demoralized their opponents by shutting down their run early. From there, Indiana kept pace and even slightly extended their lead, tallying 19 of their own in the frame.
What's next?
Indiana will travel to Columbus to take on the eighth ranked Buckeyes on Sunday in a matchup with huge conference title implications.
