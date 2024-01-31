BLOOMINGTON, IN - Indiana survived a late surge in Maryland for the win over another conference opponent, extending their record to 9-1 in the Big Ten. here's how they got it done on the road.

Indiana put on an offensive masterclass in the first half behind their star players.

First and foremost, Sara Scalia got back to form after a lackluster couple of performances offensively for her in a row.

She got off to a searing hot start hitting four of her first five attempts from beyond the arc. She finished the first half with 14 points on just six shots and no free throw attempts.

After just being named to the Wooden Award watchlist, she continued her streak of dominance in the Big Ten with 12. She connected on four of her seven field goal attempts, and made all four of her shots from the charity stripe.

One of the more impactful players for Indiana this seaso has been the presence of Lexus Bargesser off th bench. She has provided a much needed spark and allowed Scala to get a rest, while also playing great defense.

In this one, however, Bargesser was efficient on the offensive end in her first half minutes. She converted four of her five attempts in the first half to the tune of nine points.

Behind these big scoring performances from Indiana, they led by 22 at the halfway point.