MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. -- The Indiana Hoosiers were back in action on Wednesday evening taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in "The Barn." The road team was seeking their third straight win in conference play, and they went out and got it. Indiana defeated Minnesota by a final score of 70-58.

The night of assists:

In a remarkable stat, the Hoosiers dished out 21 assists on their first 21 made baskets in this game. They finished with 28 assists on 30 made field goals on the evening. Senior Trey Galloway led the charge with 11 assists, on way to his first career double-double. For a team that struggles to create their own shot at times off the dribble, it was a welcome sight to see the collective group sharing the ball so well in the victory. Six players had at least two assists in the effort, including five assists from senior Xavier Johnson.



Big nights from Ware and Mgbako: Sophomore Kel'el Ware put together another monster performance. The big man had 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. He shot 12-of-16 from the field, and was also 2-of-3 from deep. The Minnesota defense had no answer for Ware, who made key plays in the important moments. Head Coach Mike Woodson stuck with Ware despite some early foul trouble, and the decision paid off. Freshman Mackenzie Mgbako stayed hot with another solid performance. Mgbako scored 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, and was 3-of-4 from deep. Any thought of a Minnesota run was answered by an Mgbako dagger, as the freshman continued his impressive scoring pace from the last month.



Energy and heart: It's been a disappointing season overall for the cream and crimson, but give credit to the Hoosiers for showing some fight in their last three games. The Golden Gophers had won five straight games in their home arena coming in, but IU's energy subdued the home crowd throughout this contest. Indiana forced 18 Minnesota turnovers and turned that into 19 fast break points and 21 overall points off turnovers. The Hoosiers were active on both ends, playing with fire and passion, which helped them win each half by five and seven points, respectively.

