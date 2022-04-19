 TheHoosier - Hoosiers pushing hard for 2023 Florida offensive lineman Deandre Duffus
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-19 14:12:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosiers pushing hard for 2023 Florida offensive lineman Deandre Duffus

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Deandre Duffus is being prioritized by Indiana as his visit approaches.
Deandre Duffus is being prioritized by Indiana as his visit approaches. (Rivals.com)

Indiana continues to pull some of the top talent out of Florida in each recruiting class and once again that is the goal in 2023 with Chaminade Madonna (Fla) offensive lineman Deandre Duffus.

Duffus started as a junior and was a key cog that helped Chaminade Madonna win a class 3A state title.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}