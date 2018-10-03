Hoosier Daily: October 3
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University🙌🏽 #iufb #leo #hoosiernation🔴⚪️ @WilliamInge1 pic.twitter.com/thx205xYDX— Antonio (AJ) Johnson (@Antonio_johns0n) October 3, 2018
The Week 5 Big Ten Team of the Week for Week 5 – on offensehttps://t.co/uwHdep3gGC pic.twitter.com/I7Ar55IEca— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2018
📺 @_Jshun_ joined @BigTenNetwork’s @BTNDaveRevsine this evening. pic.twitter.com/oFoZFQDfe8— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 2, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Smith, IU ready for latest leap, via HSR - LINK
· Depth on display for men’s basketball as practice begins, via IDS - LINK
· Key matchups for IU against Ohio State, via IDS - LINK
· Ellison practicing with team; remains suspended, via HSR - LINK
· Indiana football coach Tom Allen: ‘We’re all chasing Ohio State’, via Dayton Daily News - LINK
· Men's Soccer: No. 2 IU vs No. 4 Kentucky set for intense match Wednesday, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.