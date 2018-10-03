Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-03 09:32:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: October 3

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
IU offensive lineman Coy Cronk was named to Pro Football Focus's Big Ten Team of the Week for his performance against Rutgers.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Devonte has just become more under control, not making home run plays but making more singles than he has before."
— IU forward Juwan Morgan on the improvement of junior guard Devonte Green this offseason.

Headlines:

· Smith, IU ready for latest leap, via HSR - LINK

· Depth on display for men’s basketball as practice begins, via IDS - LINK

· Key matchups for IU against Ohio State, via IDS - LINK

· Ellison practicing with team; remains suspended, via HSR - LINK

· Indiana football coach Tom Allen: ‘We’re all chasing Ohio State’, via Dayton Daily News - LINK

· Men's Soccer: No. 2 IU vs No. 4 Kentucky set for intense match Wednesday, via IDS - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}