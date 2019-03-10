Ticker
Hoosier Daily: March 10

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Indiana signee Trayce Jackson-Davis cuts down a piece of the net after winning a regional title.
Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com

Seen on The Hoosier

Instant Rewind: Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove 65, Jasper (Ind.) 40

Instant Rewind: Bloomington South 68, Jeffersonville (Ind.) 52

TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana Vs. Rutgers

Staff Predictions: Indiana vs. Rutgers

Jackson-Davis’ 40 Points Lead Center Grove To Class 4A Regional Title

Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times eloquently profiles Juwan Morgan's relationship with his older brother, Dee. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session on Indiana's win over Illinois. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily News says the Indiana women's basketball team must await its fate as a potential at-large team in the NCAA Tournament. -- Link

Josh Eastern of The Hoosier Network updates the Indiana men's soccer team's trip to Mexico City. -- Link

Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press says Rutgers forward Issa Thiam has been suspended indefinitely. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}