4:41 1Q: Bloomington South 8, Jeffersonville 4 -- Leal has two points' rebound and an assist in the early going of this one. He's 1-of-2 from the field, with the make coming directly after the miss and an offensive rebound.

End of the first quarter: Bloomington South 15, Jeffersonville 11 -- The 4-star IU target has matched up with 3-star wing Tre Coleman for most of the game and they've defended each other well. Leal has seven points, two rebounds, one assist, and a steal, unofficially.

Halftime: Bloomington South 35, Jeffersonville 21 -- Bloomington South has extended its lead thanks to good defense. Leal has stayed on Coleman well, sliding his feet to stay in front of him. Offensively, he's shooting and passing the ball well for the Panthers. Unofficially, he has nine points, five boards, three assists, and two steals.

End of the third quarter: Bloomington South 46, Jeffersonville 33 -- Leal struggled in the third quarter, but his team did a nice job of maintaining the lead each time Jeffersonville tried to grab the momentum. He missed two open 3-point attempts then passed on another open look later in the quarter. He's a good enough shooter to shoot through his slumps and it would have done him some good to launch from deep when he was open.

Final: Bloomington South 68 Jeffersonville 52 -- Leal stayed on the bench at the start of the fourth quarter thanks to foul trouble. He picked up his third and fourth fouls late in the third quarter. He never came back in as the Panthers cruised to a victory. he finished, unofficially, with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.