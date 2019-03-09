End of the first quarter: Center Grove 15, Jasper 11 -- Jackson-Davis has been doused on every touch in the game thus far. He's battling through it to get to the free throw line, but has been unsuccessful there, shooting 1-of-4 from the stripe. He has five points, two rebounds, and a block by my count to this point.

5:36 2Q: Center Grove 19, Jasper 13 -- The 5-star IU signee has improved his play in the second quarter. He's putting in more defensive effort and working for position in the post on offense.

Halftime: Center Grove 26. Jasper 16 -- Jackson-Davis is occasionally getting triple-teamed at this point. The defenders are much smaller than him, but they're putting their body into him and it's giving him issues. He's going to have to adjust to that to make sure Center Grove advances to the regional final.

2:19 3Q: Center Grove 42, Jasper 22 -- Center Grove has pulled away with Jackson-Davis as its leading scorer. He's unofficially at 16 points, nine rebounds, one block, and one assist in this one. It will be interesting to see how much he plays with this big of a lead and a game tonight if the Trojans win.

End of the third quarter: Center Grove 49, Jasper 24 -- With the game in hand, Jackson-Davis was pulled to save him for tonight's game. It would be difficult to imagine him coming back in.

Final: Center Grove 65, Jasper 40 -- Jackson-Davis never reentered the game after the Trojans pulled him in the third quarter. He finished, officially, with 20 points, and unofficially with nine rebounds, one block, and one assist.