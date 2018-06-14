Hoosier Daily: June 14
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
And then there was 8...🙏🏾‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZymS5VqNyk— Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) June 13, 2018
Also.... I think @iuwestphal is the real star of this video🌟 https://t.co/m0Vd6T0cUf— Lilly King (@_king_lil) June 13, 2018
📸📸📸📸 pic.twitter.com/kM3YZoI6Um— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 13, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· 2019 Five-Star Forward Includes IU In Top Eight, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· Three-Star Florida TE Sets Official Visit, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· IU's Johnson gets chance to show Pacers he can play, via Journal Gazette - LINK
· Consistency critical for Devonte Green, via HSR - LINK
· Swimming: Off the Blocks Episode 1 - Lilly King and the Indiana Swim Team, via USA Swimming - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.