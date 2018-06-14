Ticker
Hoosier Daily: June 14

IU swimming star Lilly King.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"You’re as strong as your weakest link. For freshmen, young guys, it’s important that leading those guys is the main factor. That's the most important thing. As leader of the group, it’s my job to make sure everyone is ready. If it’s not, then I’ll take that."
— IU linebacker Dameon Willis on leading a young linebacker group.

Headlines:

· 2019 Five-Star Forward Includes IU In Top Eight, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Three-Star Florida TE Sets Official Visit, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· IU's Johnson gets chance to show Pacers he can play, via Journal Gazette - LINK

· Consistency critical for Devonte Green, via HSR - LINK

· Swimming: Off the Blocks Episode 1 - Lilly King and the Indiana Swim Team, via USA Swimming - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}