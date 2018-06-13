Ticker
Indiana Football Recruiting: 3-Star Florida TE Sets Official Visit

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Class of 2019 3-star Florida tight end Gary Cooper has set an official visit to Indiana.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect from Miami (Fla.) Columbus announced on Twitter that he will be taking his official visit to IU this upcoming weekend (June 15-17).

Indiana is one of 12 schools to offer Cooper at this point in his recruitment, joining Appalachian State, Florida, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Florida, Syracuse and Utah. He has held an IU offer since Feb. 12.

Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville and Miami (Fla.) have shown interest.

His last publicly known visit was to South Florida in late March.

