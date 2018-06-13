Birmingham (Ala.) Mountain Brook five-star forward Trendon Watford included the Hoosiers in his top eight schools released on Wednesday afternoon.

IU will stay in the mix for one of the top forwards in 2019.

IU head coach Archie Miller and his staff have made Watford one of their priorities for the 2019 cycle. He's the younger brother of former IU standout Christian Watford (2009-13).

Watford recently told Rivals.com's Corey Evans that alongside the Hoosiers, he felt Alabama, Memphis, Kansas, Florida State and LSU were making him a priority.

"I visited the campus and we have had great in-home visits," he told Evans. "They obviously just got a big-time commitment with Romeo Langford so that was pretty eye-opening for recruits and if I was to go there, I could come in and make an immediate impact.”

One of the schools emerging in his recruitment is Memphis, with the hires of head coach Anfernee Hardaway and assistant Mike Miller.

“They have two or three pro coaches and all have played big-time in the NBA,” Watford said of Memphis. “I feel like they can get me to the next level if I choose to go there.”

He averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocked shots and 1.7 steals per game as a junior, leading Mountain Brook to its second consecutive Class 7A title and earning the state's Mr. Basketball honor.

Expect Watford to visit IU at least one more time before making a decision, as well as some of the other schools on his list.