There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

AARON CASEY ON BUTKUS WATCH LIST

Hoosier linebacker Aaron Casey was named to the preseason Butkus Award watch list on Thursday, given to the country's most impactful linebacker. Case was an honorable mention All-Big Ten last season from conference media members and a third-team All-Big Ten member by Pro Football Focus after posting a career-high 86 tackles in 2022. Casey also added 10.5 tackles for loss a year ago and had two forced fumbles. The Butkus Award is named after former Illinois and Chicago Bear linebacker Dick Butkus. The award is unique in that it honors the country's best high school, college and professional linebacker. The award is determined by an independent committee of 51 individuals who are scouts and notable journalists.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

ROWING EXPERIENCES STAFF CHANGE

Katie Muench was announced as an assistant coach on Steve Peterson's rowing staff on Thursday. Grace Lindberg has been promoted to associate head coach and Graham Ludmer has been promoted to assistant coach in addition to his time as the director of operations. Muench comes to Indiana after spending five seasons at Clemson. She also spends time coaching in Brighton, Mass., and the Harvard-Radcliffe women's rowing team. While in school in Wisconsin, she served as a student assistant on the Badger's staff from 2015-16.

In her college career, Muench medaled in four consecutive Big Ten Championships fro 2012-15.

CHARGES CONTINUE TO BE FILED AT IOWA, IOWA STATE