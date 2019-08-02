News More News
Hoosier Daily: August 2

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Matt Cross is one of IU's top targets in the 2020 class. (Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com)

Indiana Football Media Day: Tom Allen Press Conference Transcript

Indiana Football Media Day: OC Kalen DeBoer, DC Kane Wommack Transcript

DJ Steward cuts his school list to eight

Top 40 junior Caleb Furst has many options

Quarterback Competition Highly Discussed At Indiana Football Media Day

Florida Pass Catcher Jalen Williams Commits To Indiana


Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says giving up control of the defense is Tom Allen's boldest move yet. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network says IU men's basketball is getting a winner in Trey Galloway. -- Link

Matt Cohen of The Hoosier Network says IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is making the defense his own. -- Link

Jack Grossman of the Indiana Daily Student has three takeaways from IU football's media day. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff has highlights of IU target Jordan Geronimo. -- Link

