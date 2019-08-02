Hoosier Daily: August 2
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football Media Day: Tom Allen Press Conference Transcript
Indiana Football Media Day: OC Kalen DeBoer, DC Kane Wommack Transcript
DJ Steward cuts his school list to eight
Top 40 junior Caleb Furst has many options
Quarterback Competition Highly Discussed At Indiana Football Media Day
Florida Pass Catcher Jalen Williams Commits To Indiana
Tweets of the Day
IM COMMITED 🤝❤️ @WilliamInge1 @IUCoachSheridan @IndianaTough @247Sports pic.twitter.com/qyQv8OGTBU— Jalen Williams (@williamsjalen1) August 1, 2019
Reason behind Marcelino Ball’s number change from 42 to 9: he’s trying to leave a legacy that was started by Jonathan Crawford.— D.J. Fezler (@DJFezler) August 1, 2019
He compared it to the legacy of number 7 at LSU, worn by players such as Patrick Peterson and Leonard Fournette #IUFB
Your 2019 Indiana Hoosiers.#IUFB #GoIU pic.twitter.com/S3AwGyWJk4— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 1, 2019
Video of the Day
I would like to take this time to thank all of the schools that offered me a scholarship. To be given an opportunity to attend a great school and be apart of a great basketball program. It’s a blessing and I don’t take it lightly.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/OCVR0HPnEe— DJ Steward (@swipasnipa) August 1, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says giving up control of the defense is Tom Allen's boldest move yet. -- Link
Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network says IU men's basketball is getting a winner in Trey Galloway. -- Link
Matt Cohen of The Hoosier Network says IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is making the defense his own. -- Link
Jack Grossman of the Indiana Daily Student has three takeaways from IU football's media day. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff has highlights of IU target Jordan Geronimo. -- Link
----
