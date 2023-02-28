The Hawkeyes, led by 13th-year head coach Fran McCaffery, enter the game with an 18-11 record and a 10-8 mark in B1G play. Iowa trailed Michigan State by 13 points with 1:34 to play in their last game. The Hawkeyes stormed back to force overtime and eventually won, 112-106, in the Big Ten’s highest-scoring game of the season.

The Big Ten Conference basketball season continues as the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers return home for the final week of the regular season. Indiana will finish off the season with two home games this week, with the first of those being vs the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Indiana leads the all-time series against Iowa, 106-81. The Hawkeyes have won the last three games of the series.

Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis posted 30 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocked shots for the Hoosiers in the contest. In his last two contests against the Hawkeyes, TJD is averaging 30.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.

The last time Indiana faced off against the Hawkeyes was in early January when the Hoosiers blew a 21-point lead resulting in a 91-89 Iowa win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Sixth-year senior Race Thompson injured his knee in the loss and was limited to just 10 minutes of run.

Indiana junior guard Anthony Leal was out in Indiana's game at Purdue over the weekend. He was seen in a boot as it was listed as an ankle injury. His status remains questionable for tonight's game.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb has missed the last few games due to a 'major' sinus infection, Mike Woodson confirmed. He continues to be out.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. However, Johnson is expected to have started practicing this week. On his radio show on Monday, Mike Woodson confirmed that Johnson is OUT tonight vs Iowa. The hope is that he returns on Sunday in Indiana's last regular season game vs Michigan.

Indiana has proven they can win even if Trayce Jackson-Davis isn't producing

As Mike Woodson often says, Indiana goes as Trayce Jackson-Davis goes. With him saying that, it often is assumed that if Jackson-Davis is not playing at his typical high level, Indiana most likely will not be winning that particular game. However, as proven in Indiana's win at Purdue, if Jackson-Davis is struggling, the Hoosiers still have the talent to pull out a win.

Even though Jackson-Davis nearly had a triple-double with 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, it was not until about halfway through the second half where Jackson-Davis scored his first points of the game, plus he was dealing with foul trouble as well. Up until that point, it was guys like Jalen Hood-Schifino, Trey Galloway, and Miller Kopp that were pushing the Hoosiers to victory. After all, that trio had 61 of Indiana's 78 points.

Now, a lackluster performance from Jackson-Davis is very rare and likely won't happen again this season as he has been one of the more consistent players in all of college basketball this season. If it does however, Indiana has proven they can relay on their role players to step up and get the job done.

Mike Woodson vs Fran McCaffery

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery continues to be one of the more controversial coaches in the entire nation. He is known for his sporadic, heated behavior in games and is often the subject in headlines after Iowa games about his interactions with officials.

It is no secret, McCaffery and Mike Woodson have had their altercations in the few times Woodson has led Indiana against the Hawkeyes as the Indiana head coach. Multiple times McCaffery has crossed half court and gotten into Indiana's bench space. When it happened when Indiana traveled to Iowa earlier in the season, Woodson let his thoughts out about the situation.

“I’m not even going to comment on that, because that’s bullshit, is what it is,” Woodson said after the Iowa game. “And you can print that. Because again, when you can allow coaches to come across halfcourt into your space, that’s bullshit. It is.

“(The official) did call the tech and he pulled it back, which is bullshit. The guy (McCaffery) should’ve been thrown out of the goddamn game.”

Now both probably will not likely admit it themselves, but there is visible beef and a rivalry between the two head coaches. Tuesday's game with McCaffery coming into Bloomington has that makings of being a hostile game.

Revenge game

In Indiana's game at Iowa in early January, the Hoosiers had one of their hottest starts in a game this season. They threw the first punch and got the lead up to 21 in first half.

When senior forward Race Thompson went down with a near season ending injury however, the air out of the Indiana balloon was let out and Iowa stormed back to win 91-89. It was the start of a three-game losing skid and one of the lowest points in Indiana's season.

Since then, the Indiana Hoosiers have been one of the hottest teams in the country and are playing at a very high level. Indiana has a chance to wipe away that loss when Iowa comes into town tonight.

The Indiana team that Iowa is facing is not the same team they faced in early January. Indiana will make this into a revenge game.