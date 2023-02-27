Johnson has been out with a broken foot since Indiana's loss at Kansas on Dec. 17. He entered the Kansas game averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He was shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three on 2.6 attempts per game. He played just nine minutes against the Jayhawks.

“He won’t play tomorrow (Tuesday)," Woodson said. "Then we’ll have a few days to continue to work with him and then we’ll gauge it on Sunday to see where he is.”

Indiana's season-finale is on Sunday afternoon against Michigan. There is a chance Johnson can return for that matchup.

Indiana senior point guard Xavier Johnson is not expected to play on Tuesday night against Iowa, IU head coach Mike Woodson said on his weekly radio show on Monday night.

Over the last two weeks, Johnson returned to practice and has continued to progress in his rehab.

“He’s been on the floor here recently,” Woodson said. "We’re still waiting to get the final approval from the doctors and training staff to make sure he’s ready to go.

"He's been shooting the ball extremely well, but again, when you play this game, it's about conditioning. And if you're in pretty damn good shape, then that helps your all-around basketball game on both ends of the floor."

Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway have manned the majority of the minutes in the backcourt since Johnson went down. In 18 games since the Johnson injury, Hood-Schifino has averaged 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent on 1.3 made 3s per game.

Hood-Schifino recently became the first freshman in the last 25 years to score 35+ points in a road win over an AP top-5 team, with his 35-point performance against Purdue on Saturday.

Trey Galloway has been averaging 7.4 points per game, shooting 53.3 percent from three (1.1 made 3s per game) and has 16 assists to just three turnovers in 239 total minutes in seven February games (five wins).

The question remains whether or not Johnson will return to the starting lineup or come off of the bench.

"Hell, I don't know. I'll figure it out," Woodson said on the rotation. "I mean, if he comes back Sunday (vs Michigan), he won't be able to play long minutes. The whole thing with me is chemistry. You don't want to mess up that chemistry... I just have to gauge it and see how it's going early in the game and make the adjustments from there."

Indiana is 20-9 overall and 11-7 in Big Ten play and ranked No. 15 in the country.