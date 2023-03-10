Maryland defeated Minnesota 70-54 to advance. A win on Friday night would earn IU a spot in the semifinals for the seventh time in program history. Indiana has advanced to the title game just once, a 63-61 loss to Iowa in 2001.

Indiana concluded the regular season finishing third in the conference thus earning the prestigious double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Big Ten Conference basketball regular season has concluded and now we are deep into conference tournament play with the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers, who come in as a three seed, facing off against Maryland in the quarterfinal round.

The last time Indiana faced off againstMaryland was in late January when the Hoosiers lost 66-55.

Indiana junior forward Jordan Geronimo missed the last few games with a lower leg injury. He was dressed last game but his status remains uncertain.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb has missed the last couple months due to a 'major' sinus infection, Mike Woodson confirmed. He continues to be out.

He is planning on applying for a medical hardship waiver so he can come back next season.

It was announced last week that Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson will remain out following surgery on his broken right foot for the rest of the season.

Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway HAVE to stay out of foul trouble

Guard play is going to be the key for Indiana from this point forward. When it comes to the post season, if you do not have reliable guard play, you likely won't be playing as long as you would like to.

With the news of Xavier Johnson officially not returning for the rest of the season, Indiana is down to two primary ballhandlers, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway. There have been a lot of times in the season when those two have faced foul trouble, which has been killer for the Hoosiers if they are limited.

It is all about being disciplined on defensive end for those guys. While they need to stay aggressive, they need to be aware that being foul trouble could really cost Indiana down the stretch. The rotation of guards on Indiana is limited to very few. Hood-Schifino and Galloway have to stay available on the floor.



Can the seniors continue to lead the way?

With Indiana's win over Michigan this past Sunday, you could make a strong case that it was the seniors that led the way thus getting the Hoosiers the double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. They made the winning plays when Indiana needed them.

This time of the year, you have to rely on the guys on your roster that have experience in these type of games. The senior group of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, and Miller Kopp have played a lot of games and got the taste of what post-season success looks like based on how Indiana did last season.

If the seniors of this group can carry what they did vs Michigan, Indiana should be set up pretty well in the Big Ten Tournament. You know Trayce Jackson-Davis is going to be the motor, but Race Thompson and Miller Kopp havre to play like experienced seniors from here on out.

Survive and advance

Well, it is that time of the year. It's March, which means there are no guaranteed games after you lose.

For the first time in a long time, the Hoosiers have an overall clear path this postseason. They are a lock for the NCAA Tournament and have arguably the best draw of the Big Ten Tournament even at the No. 3 seed.

Indiana has a major goal of winning the Big Ten Tournament this year, something the Hoosiers have never done. With the Big Ten Conference wide open, Indiana has just as good of chance as anybody does.

It's survive and advance time. Indiana must win to keep their goals alive.