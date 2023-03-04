BREAKING: Xavier Johnson to miss remainder of season with foot injury
Despite a push for him to return late this year, the season for Indiana senior point guard Xavier Johnson is over.
The school announced that Indiana's lead guard, who had been out indefinitely since Dec. 17 after injuring his foot in an 84-62 loss at Kansas, would miss the remainder of the Hoosiers' schedule on Saturday afternoon.
“After consulting with my family, coaches and medical staff, I’ve decided to rest for the remainder of the season and will not be returning to competition,” Johnson said. “After healing my foot, my focus will be to pursue a medical hardship waiver and return to playing for the Hoosiers next season.”
He entered the Kansas game averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He was shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three on 2.6 attempts per game. He played just nine minutes against the Jayhawks.
Johnson's foot was surgically repaired earlier this season, and he'd been seen warming up on multiple occasions during pregame workouts – both in a boot and in the candy stripe warmups this past Tuesday vs. Michigan. However, he will not see anymore action this season for Indiana.
According to Indiana's game notes, Johnson will go through senior day ceremonies when Indiana takes on Michigan in the home finale for the 2022-23 season.
Alongside him, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson, Nathan Childress, Michael Shipp, and Trayce Jackson-Davis will also participate in the celebration.
Johnson appeared in just 11 games this season – averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 41.5 percent from the field.
Last season when Indiana made its late-season push, it was in large part to Johnson's play. He averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 assists per game in the final 10 games of the season. He scored in double-digits in all 10 games. He also shot 45.5 percent from three with 1.5 made 3s per game.
In 45 games at Indiana, Johnson averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He shot 40.7 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
