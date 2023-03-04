Despite a push for him to return late this year, the season for Indiana senior point guard Xavier Johnson is over.

The school announced that Indiana's lead guard, who had been out indefinitely since Dec. 17 after injuring his foot in an 84-62 loss at Kansas, would miss the remainder of the Hoosiers' schedule on Saturday afternoon.

“After consulting with my family, coaches and medical staff, I’ve decided to rest for the remainder of the season and will not be returning to competition,” Johnson said. “After healing my foot, my focus will be to pursue a medical hardship waiver and return to playing for the Hoosiers next season.”

He entered the Kansas game averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He was shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three on 2.6 attempts per game. He played just nine minutes against the Jayhawks.

Johnson's foot was surgically repaired earlier this season, and he'd been seen warming up on multiple occasions during pregame workouts – both in a boot and in the candy stripe warmups this past Tuesday vs. Michigan. However, he will not see anymore action this season for Indiana.