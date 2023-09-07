At the opposite end of the spectrum from a top-5 nationally ranked program in week one comes Indiana's opponent in week two, FCS and in-state foe Indiana State. Indiana (0-1, 0-1 in Big Ten) and Indiana State (0-1) square off Friday night in Bloomington, each team looking to get off the schneid after suffering week one losses. The Hoosiers struggled to find rhythm on offense, but the defense gave reason for optimism, stealing the afternoon and neutralizing the threat many Ohio State skill position players poised. However, the Hoosier offense only scored three points on the season's first Saturday and suffered their 29th straight defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes, 23-3. The Sycamores didn't fare much better on a Thursday night in Terre Haute. Eastern Illinois forced six turnovers from the Indiana State offense and shut out the Trees, 27-0. Indiana State is currently expected to be without the reigning Missouri Valley Freshman of the Year in quarterback Cade Chambers, and his presence was sorely missed in the season-opener – Sycamore QBs threw four interceptions. Indiana hasn't ever lost to an FCS opponent (16-0 all-time) and have come out victorious in all six previous meetings prior to this Friday night's. Heading into Friday night lights, here's what you need to know about the matchup between Indiana and Indiana State.

Last Time They Played

The two programs haven't met since 2014, a game in Bloomington in which Indiana won, 28-10. In the midst of his 2,000+ yard season, Tevin Coleman ran wild over the Sycamores – carrying the ball 23 times for 247 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and D'Angelo Roberts rushed 24 times for an addition 129 yards and two more scores.

Injury Report

Many of Indiana's injuries last weekend were due to cramps from the sweltering heat, Allen told reporters on Monday. He also said that with the Big Ten now releasing availability reports two hours before kickoff, Indiana likely wouldn't disclose much information during mid-week pressers this season unless they felt the situation required it. Five players were included in Indiana's availability report last week: QB Dexter Williams II, OLB Orlando Greenlow, TE Trey Walker, OL Max Langman and DL Trey Laing. During last week's game, S Bryson Bonds left the game and did not return due to injury. For Indiana State, QB Cade Chambers is not expected to play as he is nursing a shoulder injury.

Your one-stop shop for quality meats and seafood, bakery items and a steakhouse!

Storylines to watch...

How open is the playbook for the quarterbacks? We've heard all week from Indiana – both offensive coordinator Walt Bell and head coach Tom Allen – that the Hoosiers were too conservative with their play calls in week one versus Ohio State. Well, the Hoosiers still have a quarterback battle to decide, and so far, neither have really had the chance to do what quarterbacks do the most: throw the ball. Indiana has a bevy of skill position players that are talented weapons just begging to be utilized correctly, and two signal callers eager to prove why they're capable of the starting job. So, here's the best chance to do it – playing an FCS opponent in your house. It's a game that should be labeled a tune-up because on paper, there isn't a single position group that the Sycamores should hold an advantage over the Hoosiers on. Now's the time to get your receivers into a groove, hone your running back rotation and figure out your quarterback situation. If not now, when? Mallory family to be welcomed back into Bloomington with open arms. Indiana State head coach Curt Mallory comes from a lineage of football and love that's deepest roots reside in Bloomington. Curt's father, Bill, is the winningest head coach in program history for his time with the Hoosiers, and many of his former players will be back for a reunion at Friday night's game. "A special relationship with Curt Mallory and obviously his entire family," Allen said Monday. "Just a lot of respect for him and I think we'll have some former players from Coach Mallory's era be here for reunion and Ellie will be back. Jokingly saying didn't know what colors to wear, and obviously she needs to wear blue to support her son; blood is thicker than water. "Appreciate that family. Obviously very important to our program and just a lot of respect for them. Appreciate that. I look forward to having them here." "The Mallory family, pretty special to this program, no question." It's the first time since Curt took the ISU job that the he's squaring off with his father's old program. Friday night lights... in college? Both Allen and Mallory stand firm on the fact that colleges should not play football games on Friday nights, which are usually reserved for high school football. Allen's comments from after Saturday's loss to Ohio State went viral, discussing how he'd tell everyone who would listen until he's told to shut up his opinion on it. On Monday, Allen stood on his claims and re-enforced them. "I've been pretty consistent from the very beginning," Allen said. "And there's no question that I'm going to keep saying it over and over again. But we can't have any recruits at the game. They're all playing. And their families are all at their son's games, like they should be, and all that. "I am about 15-year high school coach and have a lot of respect for what they do and how that night is special." Wednesday, Mallory shared the same beliefs, stating that players on his team have fathers who coach high school teams that will prevent them from being able to attend Friday night's game. Although they can't change it, it's the second year in a row that the Hoosiers are playing an early season game on a Friday evening. Allen, if you haven't figured out by now, is not happy about it.

Quick Hitters