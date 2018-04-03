Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Head coach Tom Allen, wide receiver Simmie Cobbs, linebacker Chris Covington, safety Chase Dutra, cornerback Rashard Fant, quarterback Richard Lagow, linebacker Tegray Scales and tight end Ian Thomas met with the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss Indiana's Pro Day, which was held before scouts from 28 of the NFL's 32 teams. Scroll down for full video of each of their interviews, plus measurements and results from their performances today.

Tom Allen

Allen discusses the bittersweet nature of having so much talent working out in front of NFL scouts that is also departing the program, Ian Thomas' journey, the impact of having that many players working out in front of NFL scouts on the recruiting trail and more.

Simmie Cobbs

Cobbs participated in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, recording a 40 time of 4.54 seconds and a vertical of 29.5 inches. His 40 time was 0.15 seconds faster than the time he registered at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month, while his vertical was 0.5 inches lower than what he got at the combine. Cobbs did not participate in any other drills, standing by his 11 bench press reps of 225 pounds, 113-inch broad jump, 6.70-second 3 Cone drill, 4.32-second 20 yard shuttle, and 11.20-second 60-yard shuttle measured at the combine.

Chris Covington

Covington participated in the vertical jump, pro agility drill, 3 cone drill and 60-yard shuttle. He recorded a vertical of 34.5 inches, 4.28 seconds in the pro agility drill, 7.02 seconds in the 3 cone drill and 11.65 seconds in the 60-yard shuttle. These were all drills which he did not go through at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. His vertical would have ranked 13th among participating linebackers at the combine, while his 3 cone drill time would have ranked ninth. Covington chose to stand by his 40-yard dash time of 4.78 seconds and his 23 bench press reps of 225 pounds recorded at the combine and did not participate in those drills during Indiana's pro day.

Chase Dutra

Dutra participated in the vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, 3 cone drill and 60-yard shuttle. He recorded a vertical of 33 inches, a broad jump of 9 feet, 10 inches, 4.62 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.20 seconds in the pro agility drill, 7.23 seconds in the 3 cone drill and 12.05 seconds in the shuttle. His vertical would have ranked 16th among participating safeties at the combine, while his broad jump would have ranked as the third-shortest. His vertical would have tied for 20th highest. His 3 cone time would have been the second slowest. Only three safeties chose to participate in the 60-yard shuttle at the combine, so the sample size is small.

Rashard Fant

Fant participated in the 40-yard dash and recorded 4.36 seconds. That mark would've tied for 7th-fastest among participating cornerbacks at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. Fant tore his pectoral muscle during the bench press at the combine and was unable to participate in any additional drills there. The 40-yard dash was the only drill he could participate in because of the injury.

Richard Lagow

Lagow completed 65 of 67 passes in front of NFL scouts while working with Cobbs, Thomas, former Indiana wide receiver Ricky Jones, and two receivers from Indiana State. Lagow also ran the 40-yard dash, the pro agility drill and the 3 cone drill. He finished the 40-yard dash in 4.9 seconds, the pro agility drill in 4.62 seconds and the 3 cone drill in 7.67 seconds. His 40 time would've tied with two others for 11th at the NFL Scouting Combine, while his 3 cone drill would've ranked last. Lagow did not participate in the vertical jump, broad jump and 60-yard shuttle during Indiana's pro day.

Tegray Scales

Scales only participated in the vertical jump, recording 35 inches. It would have tied for 12th-highest among participating linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine. Scales chose to stand by his 40-yard dash time of 4.77 seconds and 27 bench press reps of 225 pounds measured at the combine last month. He did not participate in the broad jump, 40-yard dash or 3 cone drill during Indiana's Pro Day.

Ian Thomas