On October 16, 2021, Indiana started a true freshman at the quarterback position. The Hoosiers were going up against the No.10 team in the country, Michigan State, and because of a plethora of injuries, Tom Allen inserted Donaven McCulley under center.

The Indianapolis native became the third true freshman quarterback in Indiana history to start a game. McCulley had now become the face of the Hoosiers and he was their man moving forward. Indiana had high hopes for the talented freshman and they were right, just not as a quarterback.

McCulley transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver after his freshman season and after talking to Coach Allen about making the switch. This came as a bit of a surprise considering McCulley was a talented quarterback at Lawrence North High School and was even Indiana‘s highest-highest-ranked quarterback to ever commit to play for the Hoosiers. But McCulley always wanted to play the wide receiver position and with the athletic ability that he brings to the team, the move made sense for all parties.

Two years into the process, McCulley is now showing flashes of greatness as a star wideout. It has been two weeks in a row where McCulley has shown to be a valuable weapon for the Hoosiers. Against Penn State, he was able to record four catches for 96 yards. Seven days later against Wisconsin, in the Hoosiers' first Big Ten win of the 2023 season, McCulley reeled in five catches for 67 yards including a highlight reel catch.

“D Mac to me is a guy I've always challenged,” Allen said. “I've always felt like that he was a guy that should have the mindset that they just can't guard me. If the ball is anywhere near me, I'm going to come down with it. They're going to have to grab me, hold me, interfere with me in order to make a play. If that continues, it becomes very dangerous. You have the chance to come down with a ball if you seek and do that, but also a chance to create a penalty, which gives us first downs in that situation. Huge weapon for us. Continues to develop and continues to elevate his play. Just keep making those plays because we're going to need him down the stretch here. Proud of D Mac. He's coming into his own and he's playing the way I expect he should.”



