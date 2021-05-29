Four-star Tyrell Ward plans to wait on visits

Tyrell Ward is the No. 45 player in the 2022 Rivals150. This makes the Hyattesville (Md.) Dematha Catholic wing the No. 12 small forward, in his country, for his class. Playing this summer with the New World (Md.) 3SSB program, Ward cut his list last week down to Indiana, LSU, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Xavier, Miami, Maryland and Georgetown. “I wanted to cut my recruitment down, let people know I am looking to make a decision soon.” Ward said, “I don’t have any set yet, but I am looking to visit Maryland, LSU, Xavier and Indiana.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Maryland: “They are close to home. They talk to me about coming in right away and make a big impact. They just want to develop my body to get ready for the college game.” Indiana: “They will be playing an NBA style. Head coach Mike Woodson told me that he is going to bring that style he had with the New York Knicks to Indiana, and I am really excited to see that when I go up there.” LSU: “Their tempo really sticks out to me, how fast they play. They play in one of the best conferences, they play Kentucky every year.” Xavier: “They want me to come in and be 'that guy' from the very start. They want me to help change the program and lead them deep into the tournament each year.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I will probably wait until after July to take my visits. They haven’t offered yet, but Memphis, Ohio State and Kentucky will be watching me in July, I would listen to what they had to say.” Ward said, “I am looking for a place where I feel the most comfortable. A place that will best help me develop my body to get ready for that next level."

