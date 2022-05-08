Five-star KJ Evans discusses visit schedule

BALTIMORE – Five-star forward KJ Evans has a long list of scholarship offers that span time zones and conferences. Almost every major program in America is in pursuit of the Montverde Academy wing, but Evans is in the process of taking visits and narrowing his focus. Rivals.com caught up with the in-demand prospect during Saturday’s Mayhem in Maryland event to discuss where things stand as they relate to his recruitment.

ON SCHOOLS IN THE HUNT

“Oregon, Kentucky, Auburn, Arizona, Indiana and UCLA are the ones I’m focused on right now.”

ON OREGON

I loved the visit and they're just cool people to talk to. The coaches are really easy to talk to, so the communication between them and us is a big plus. It’s great. I liked the facility a lot.

ON HIS VISIT TO EUGENE

“It's really chill out there, and Eugene is bigger than I expected. They have some great stuff to eat out there.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“Arizona is next up in June. After that, it’s Indiana.”

ON ARIZONA

“Since Tommy Lloyd entered my recruitment, everything has been great. He came and saw me right after he offered, and it was really cool for him to do that. He’s been keeping in touch and all that. I like him.”

ON INDIANA

“I have teammates going there and they want me there. The coaches want me there, too. I think it’s cool for me to go out there and check it out. Jalen [Hood-Schifino] and Malik [Reneau] want me to come out there and see it.”

ON OTHER POSSIBLE VISITS

“Definitely Auburn and maybe UCLA, too.”