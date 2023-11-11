The connection McCulley has shown with quarterback Brendan Sorsby provides hope for an Indiana team out of contention for a bowl game for the third straight season.

“Now I'm like a real wide receiver,” McCulley said after last week's win over Wisconsin.

While the Hoosiers' hopes of playing in a bowl game were dashed by the Illini, Saturday saw the continued emergence of the junior wide receiver.

Champaign, Ill. - Emerging from the disappointing ashes of Saturday's 3-point road loss to Illinois, Donaven McCulley announced himself as Indiana's No. 1 wide receiver.

Against Illinois, McCulley reeled in 11 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns -- all of which are career-highs for the ex-quarterback turned receiver -- as Indiana put up a season-high 45 points.

"The height difference, we really took advantage of that," McCulley postgame on what led to his career day. "Sorsby is just throwing it and I got to go get it."

McCulley had seven catches for 100 yards and both scores before both teams went into the locker room for the halftime break.

"(McCulley) has a really big body with great hands and obviously he uses his body to his advantage," Sorsby said. "He did a great job of that today, got in the end zone twice and drew a ton of penalties for us."

It doesn't necessarily show up in the box score, but McCulley drew four flags for defensive pass interference against the Illini.

On Saturday, the Indianapolis, Indiana native accounted for 50% of Indiana's receptions, 52% of the team's targets and 47% of the team's receiving yards.

However, when it mattered most in overtime, McCulley was not targeted. In fact, no Hoosier receiver was targeted in overtime as Indiana ran the ball three times, not picking up a first down and settling for a field goal.

"I feel like we've gotta score a touchdown in overtime," McCulley said. "Not a field goal."

His performance against Illinois came a week after the former Lawrence North High School standout shined in Indiana's 6-point win over Wisconsin. McCulley now has at least one touchdown in each of the last three weeks.

"I've always felt like (Mculley's) a guy that should have the mindset that (the defense) can't guard me," Allen said following Indiana's win over Wisconsin. "I'm so proud of 'DMac,' he's coming into his own and he's playing the way I expect he should."

On the season, McCulley leads the Indiana receiving corp in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

In his second full season as a wide receiver, McCulley has become Indiana's undoubted No. 1 wide receiver.