Donaven McCulley looking to bring unique skillset to wide receiver

"I will say that he came to me. He wanted to do this," Allen said at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday. "We had a great talk together about that. He's a highly competitive young man and one of the best athletes on our football team, and he wants to be on the field. He wants to be playing. He wants to be involved in special teams and have those opportunities."

This offseason, however, it was announced that McCulley would be making a switch from quarterback to wide receiver. It was something that McCulley went to head coach Tom Allen about.

One of those was rising sophomore and former four-star recruit Donaven McCulley. McCulley, who was expected to redshirt the 2021 season, had to step into a starting role after injuries and poor play was at the forefront of the Indiana season.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indiana had a jumbled and deep quarterback room heading into this summer. Despite a position that struggled in a big way in 2021, three quarterbacks returned to Indiana that had started at least one game last year.

As a quarterback, McCulley threw for 475 yards on 35-of-85 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 64 times for 135 yards with two touchdowns.

McCulley, who rushed for nearly 1,300 yards at Lawrence North (Ind), came in with the reputation as a terrific athlete. He was a significant role player and starter on the Lawrence North basketball team as well as a star track athlete. That speed and athleticism to go along with a 6-foot-5 and 210-pound frame could be intriguing at the wide receiver spot.

"I think he's responded well," Allen said. "He's got a big, athletic frame, but there's obviously a learning curve to be able to grow. I think to me Coach Henry is taking him under his wing, our new receivers coach, and his NFL experience is tremendous.

"His (Henry) whole coaching style and philosophy, just the way he handles our players, I think Donaven's responded very, very well to him. I'm excited to see him be able to have this new opportunity and be able to help our football team be more explosive on offense and win football games."

McCulley adds to a wide receiver room that lost Ty Fryfogle and Miles Marshall this offseason. Skill player David Ellis also announced he is stepping away from football earlier this week. With DJ Matthews still recovering from ACL surgery, McCulley has earned lot of snaps this summer at the position. He joins North Carolina transfer Emery Simmons and junior college transfer Cam Camper as three players who are expected to have roles within the Indiana offense this season.

Now, despite the move to wide receiver, his experience under center provides Tom Allen with an ability to add in different packages to utilize McCulley's athletic ability.

"We'll still have packages for him in that opportunity because of his skill set that he brings to our football team," Allen said. "And it's all about getting your best players on the field."