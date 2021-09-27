DJ Matthews to miss rest of season after suffering torn ACL

"(DJ Matthews) has torn his ACL and is lost for the season," Allen said. "I hurt for him. He's had an amazing attitude."

Indiana wide receiver DJ Matthews will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL against Western Kentucky.

Matthews transferred in from Florida State this season, expecting to play a big role in the passing and kick returning game.

In three seasons with Florida State, Matthews totaled 83 receptions for 807 yards and five touchdowns. His career-best game came in 2018 against No. 21 NC State where he hauled in 10 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. He started nine games in 2019.

He also was a standout on punt returns, ranking 10th in Florida State history with 582 return yards. He entered the 2020 season ranked eighth among active FBS players with an average of 10.4 yards per return.

He finishes the 2021 season with 13 catches for 165 yards. He also had two carries for 28 yards and a touchdown to go along with an 81-yard punt return touchdown.

Matthews was coming off of his best game as a Hoosier, going for 120 yards on five catches against Idaho.

"I believe his best football is ahead of him within our program," Tom Allen said last week. "I am excited to see us get him the football and see him make plays... He is a special guy. A special person and a special player. I am looking forward to him being able to get a groove with Michael [Penix Jr.] and our offense and see him make plays."

For some names who can step into his shoes, it'll be a group effort. Jacolby Hewitt, Malachi Holt-Bennett and Jordyn Williams were mentioned on Monday as guys Tom Allen expects to step up.

"He was doing awesome. He really contributed to this football team. He’s a really tough guy. He’ll bounce back and be alright," IU wide receiver Ty Fryfogle said. "Some guys just have to adjust, we'll get it figured out this week at practice."

Because he has yet to use a medical redshirt in his career, Allen said he expects Matthews to be eligible for a medical redshirt if he wants one.

Indiana heads to No. 4 Penn State on Saturday.