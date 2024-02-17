Defensive scheme draws attention of top Ohio cornerback
Indiana recently extended offers to several top 2026 prospects in Ohio during the NCAA contact period. After two rough years following the Covid-19 pandemic, Ohio is back in business, producing some of the top players in the country once again.
One of those prospects garnering attention from the Hoosiers is Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) cornerback Elbert Hill, a top prospect in the Midwest.
Hill is set to be one of the premier defensive backs and overall prospects in his class, not just in the region but also nationwide. Blessed with good height and a lengthy frame, Hill is an outstanding coverage corner who would be a good fit for defensive coordinator Bryant Haines’ defensive scheme. Despite having a boatload of offers, Hill said he is still considering the Hoosiers as a potential fit, in part due to the similarities of schemes Hoban runs.
“They play a lot of man defense and that’s what I do in high school and I’m pretty good at it,” Hill said.
Hill finished last season with seven interceptions, nine touchdowns and 10 pass breakups as a sophomore. He also serves on special teams as a kick returner, where he is a legitimate threat to go the distance on any given play.
At the 2023 Best of the Midwest Combine in Indianapolis, Hill ran a 4.53 40-time, a 4.78 shuttle and also posted a 9’8 broad jump. Hill improved vastly between the February 2023 event and the summer: he wow’d college coaches with a 4.3 40 time at college camps, and will likely blaze a new trail when the summer rolls around head of his junior season.
He added that his interactions with the new staff have been “pretty good,” and that he likes what the Hoosiers are building for the future.
“I have been working on my technique and skills for the upcoming season, just trying to get back in the groove of things,” Hill said.
