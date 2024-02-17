Indiana recently extended offers to several top 2026 prospects in Ohio during the NCAA contact period. After two rough years following the Covid-19 pandemic, Ohio is back in business, producing some of the top players in the country once again.

One of those prospects garnering attention from the Hoosiers is Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) cornerback Elbert Hill, a top prospect in the Midwest.

Hill is set to be one of the premier defensive backs and overall prospects in his class, not just in the region but also nationwide. Blessed with good height and a lengthy frame, Hill is an outstanding coverage corner who would be a good fit for defensive coordinator Bryant Haines’ defensive scheme. Despite having a boatload of offers, Hill said he is still considering the Hoosiers as a potential fit, in part due to the similarities of schemes Hoban runs.

“They play a lot of man defense and that’s what I do in high school and I’m pretty good at it,” Hill said.