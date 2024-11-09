Defense's 'warrior mentality' steers Indiana to win over Michigan

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

On a warmer-than-usual November afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana football showcased a different kind of resilience. In a game defined more by grit than fireworks, the eight-ranked Hoosiers relied not on their explosive offense, but rather on the unyielding determination of their defense. Indiana's typically potent offense sputtered on Saturday after a promising start to the game. While the offense faltered, the defense took center stage, embodying a "warrior mentality" to secure a hard-fought 20-15 victory over Michigan. "You got to kind of have a warrior mentality," defensive lineman CJ West said postgame. "It's just a mentality that the defense has that we can stop anybody, wherever and at any time." "It's our preparation," West added when asked what exactly the "warrior mentality" entailed. "That's really what it is. It's nothing special, it's nothing different that we do during the week. We prepare with the mentality that no matter what we're going to go out there and fight our hardest." It was precisely that mentality that the Hoosiers carried into each possession, as they stymied the Wolverines' offense.

Indiana's Aiden Fisher (4) and the Hoosier celebrate a fumble recovery during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Indiana's defense held Michigan to a mere 206 yards of total offense -- the Wolverines' lowest output since a 2016 loss to Iowa. Despite entering the game with the reputation of being a physical, run-heavy team, Michigan found little-to-no room to breathe all afternoon long. "[The defense] wouldn't let them in the end zone," head coach Curt Cignetti said. "It tells you a lot about the resiliency of this team and its competitive character." In critical moments, which were plentiful throughout the tightly-contested fourth quarter, especially in the red zone, the Hoosiers built a metaphorical wall between the wall and the goal line -- at least that's how Cignetti described it. Time and again, Michigan found itself with good field position, driving deep into Indiana territory. When it mattered most, the Hoosier defense stood firm. They kept the Wolverines out of the end zone, forcing them to settle for field goal or come away empty-handed. "I thought our defense played a great game," Cignetti said. "Kept them out of the end zone quite a few times when they were deep in the red area... great effort. Flew around. Swarmed the ball." After taking a 17-3 lead into the halftime locker room, the second half didn't start ideally for Indiana. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw an interception on the Hoosiers' first offensive drive of the third quarter. "The interception was a bad way to start, and then we had some protection issues," Cignetti said. "We couldn't get anything going in the run game. It just wasn't happening." The offensive line battled protection issues and the run game never found its rhythm, leaving Indiana's high-flying offense grounded. As the offense floundered, Indiana's defense doubled down. "We don't blink an eye. We just relied on our preparation and our execution on those plays," West said. "That's part of our mentality, going and getting a stop on every drive," West added. "That's kind of how we hold onto that warrior mindset going into those situations." Linebacker Aiden Fisher echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the focus that permeates throughout the team in meetings and workouts. "In the workouts, in meetings just everything, just making sure we're staying locked 100% at all time," linebacker Aiden Fisher said, "so when it does come down to the fourth quarter, we're able to win these games in these tight situations."

Indiana's CJ West (8) dances after his tackle during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)