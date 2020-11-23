The early signing period has passed and Indiana now heads into the late signing period with just one signee. The Hoosiers had a solid core group of targets heading into the fall but have since whiffed on its top target Trey Kaufman and other members of the class such as Bryce Hopkins and then a late addition, Mustapha Amzil.

As of now, there remain two targets on Indiana's hot board for the 2021 class; Mason Miller and Aminu Mohammed. On Monday, Miller will make his decision between Indiana and Creighton.

Miller is ranked No. 67 in the class of 2021 Rivals150 rankings.

Leading up to Miller's decision, he was expected to make his choice last Wednesday, the last day of the early signing period, but moved it back until Monday night. Throughout last week, Miller had multiple calls with Indiana and Creighton.

For decision day, TheHoosier.com turned to writers from the Rivals Network to get a look from all sides of the recruitment.