 Decision Day: 2021 four-star Mason Miller
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 07:42:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Decision Day: 2021 four-star Mason Miller

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Mason Miller is set to make his college choice on Monday night.
Mason Miller is set to make his college choice on Monday night. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The early signing period has passed and Indiana now heads into the late signing period with just one signee. The Hoosiers had a solid core group of targets heading into the fall but have since whiffed on its top target Trey Kaufman and other members of the class such as Bryce Hopkins and then a late addition, Mustapha Amzil.

As of now, there remain two targets on Indiana's hot board for the 2021 class; Mason Miller and Aminu Mohammed. On Monday, Miller will make his decision between Indiana and Creighton.

Miller is ranked No. 67 in the class of 2021 Rivals150 rankings.

Leading up to Miller's decision, he was expected to make his choice last Wednesday, the last day of the early signing period, but moved it back until Monday night. Throughout last week, Miller had multiple calls with Indiana and Creighton.

For decision day, TheHoosier.com turned to writers from the Rivals Network to get a look from all sides of the recruitment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}