Daily Hoosier: August 31
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen On The Hoosier
CrimsonCast Episode 608— TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman
Game Notes: Indiana Hoosiers Football vs Ball State Cardinals
Tweets Of The Day
For the third-straight season, #IUFB's Haydon Whitehead has been named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 30, 2019
📝 https://t.co/PADFAo2xu9 pic.twitter.com/pDsdptMf8K
Tune in for BTN Tailgate. Every Saturday.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 31, 2019
10a on @BigTenNetwork + the FOX Sports App. pic.twitter.com/aktQ5oGt9L
First week in the books. Hoosier Hysteria 5 weeks away. Saturday, October 5, 4 p.m. @ChefBoyArGreen @aldurham01 @justinsmith3_ @robphinisee1 pic.twitter.com/wNQM5ve1W9— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 31, 2019
📌: @LucasOilStadium— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 30, 2019
⏰: 12:02 PM (ET)
📺: CBS Sports Network
24 hours. Get ready. #IUFB pic.twitter.com/mgIp5QufVF
I got to Bloomington this afternoon and am halfway moved into my apartment, but you know we’re already contenting. Thanks to Galen for having me on already. https://t.co/GTpQJ9kot1— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) August 30, 2019
Took the W. pic.twitter.com/aXtPnTSPka— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) August 31, 2019
🖊 Number 77 @yeahyeah22 back in town adding to our Alumni Wall #IUBB pic.twitter.com/NdB6Y2gTaz— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 30, 2019
Congrats to @haydonw123 of @IndianaFootball! He is officially nominated to our 2019 watch list! pic.twitter.com/MCYm3bdBdC— Ray Guy Award (@RayGuyAward) August 30, 2019
Video Of The Day
STAY GOLDEN MR. ENDELEY— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) August 31, 2019
The freshman with the walk-off game winner for IU in double overtime to pick up the first win of the season!
3-2 IU | #Q49 | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/EL9p6wgwFO
Headlines
Offensive Line Aims to Paint a Winning Picture, via IU Athletics -- Link
Indiana Falls to No. 12 Louisville, 5-0 (Field Hockey), via IU Athletics -- Link
Baseball Announces Fall Exhibition Schedule, via IU Athletics -- Link
IU football 2019 season roundtable, via IDS -- Link
Head, Bryant ready to boost IU's pass rush, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
----
