Bazelak had 330 yards and one touchdown in Indiana's season-opening win over Illinois last Friday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak has been selected for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list, honoring the nation’s top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

Bazelak helped Indiana orchestrate a 23-20 come-from-behind victory over Illinois in week one as he passed for 330 yards on 28-of-52 passing with one touchdown pass. He connected with D.J. Matthews Jr. on a 52-yard scoring strike in the second quarter. He completed 7-of-9 passes for 70 yards on the final drive of the game, as he had a hand in 74 of the 75 yards gained on the go-ahead score with 23-seconds remaining.

For his career, Bazelak owns 5,389 career yards passing in 25 games played between Indiana and Missouri (2019-21). That total ranks No. 39 among active NCAA FBS passers, while his 65.5% completion percentage sits No. 9 among active FBS passers. He has 24 career passing touchdowns with 507 career completions.

Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field as we head into the 2022 college football season. The preseason watch list, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players.

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

The 2022 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.