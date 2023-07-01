Since the year 2000, Indiana has had a number of great players and program icons come through and play inside Assembly Hall. From the days of Mike Davis taking over for the polarizing Bob Knight, through Kelvin Sampson and Tom Crean, to Archie Miller and now with Mike Woodson, we look back on the past 23 seasons with a starting five of the best Indiana players since the turn of the century. Let us know who we missed and who you think makes your starting five of Indiana players since 2000. Here's ours:

POINT GUARD: Yogi Ferrell (2012-2016)

A five-star recruit coming out of the Indianapolis area, Kevin Duane “Yogi” Ferrell Jr. was and is beloved by every Indiana fan. The local Indiana product was a huge part of Indiana’s success in the early 2010’s as the starting point guard for four seasons. Ferrell’s impact was felt on and off the floor making him one of the best players since the turn of the century. Ferrell was ranked as the second best point guard in the country by Rivals.com coming out of high school and he played up to that level in college. Ferrell finished his career starting in every game he ever played having been named the starting point guard in his first days as a freshman. His natural ability of being the primary ball handler allowed him to lead every team he was on, granting huge success on the court. After four years, Ferrell had earned Big Ten All Freshman Team, second-team All-Big Ten in 2014, first-team All-Big Ten in 2015 and 2016, Big Ten All Defensive Team in 2016, Indiana University Male Athlete of the Year his senior year, and helped the Hoosiers finish on top of the conference in both 2013 and 2016. Across 137 career games at Indiana, Ferrell averaged 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He was a career 43.2% shooter from the field and shot 39.9% from three.

Ferrell's play helped Indiana propel themselves back to relevancy and was one of the best players in the Tom Crean era.

SHOOTING GUARD: Victor Oladipo (2010-2013)

One of the most electrifying Hoosiers to ever put on a jersey, Victor Oladipo was stellar for Indiana. Oladipo committed to Indiana as a three star recruit from Maryland shortly after gaining traction his senior year – one of the significant signings that helped Crean rebound from some of the program's darkest days in it's storied history. He joined the team as an athletic guard who found ways to score due to his athleticism. Oladipo only held a few skills as a freshman but each year he progressively improved in every way. His first season with the Hoosiers came in 2010 but by his junior season, he helped take part in multiple memorable moments of the early 2010’s as well as being one of the most popular players in the country. Oladipo’s junior season was his best and the year that everyone remembers. In 2012, he started in all 36 games averaging 13.6 points, 2.1 assist, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assist a game. That same year, he was awarded Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Sporting News National Player of the Year, and a first team All-American. He was part of multiple number one ranked teams and played in Indiana’s famous upset over Kentucky. An eventual No. 2 overall selection in the 2013 NBA Draft, Oladipo was a huge part of some very memorable years for the Hoosiers and his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most captivating Indiana players ever to watch. Over 104 career games at Indiana, Oladipo averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Oladipo's electrifying reign as one of the best shooting guards in all of college basketball earns him this spot on the list.

SMALL FORWARD: Christian Watford (2009-2013)

Christian Watford was an Indiana Hoosier. A four-star recruit out of Alabama, Watford came to play for Tom Crean and the Hoosiers from 2009-2013. Watford came in as a freshman and played very well as he helped Indiana try to get back to its winning ways. He ended his freshman season on the all-Big Ten Freshman team after starting in all 31 games. Watford’s numbers continued to improve in every year of his career in each type of category, establishing himself as an excellent three-point and free throw shooter. He averaged double digit points in all four seasons of his career and became a great scorer and rebounder at the college level. Watfod finished his career with 1,730 points and 776 rebounds, finishing ninth all time in school history in both categories. Watford was a great player but his biggest moment as a Hoosier came on Dec. 10, 2011. The infamous “Wat Shot” will forever go down as one of the greatest moments in Indiana basketball history as the unranked Hoosiers took down the No. 1-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in Assembly Hall. This moment will live on for eternity in the hearts and minds of Indiana fans making Watford an everlasting legend. This play is an iconic play in college basketball and it prompted life back into the Indiana program. The Hoosiers were never the same after that point and neither was Watford’s career. Watford finished his 132-game career averaging 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and an assist per game. He shot 41.1% from the field, but was a career 42.3% 3-point shooter.

Watford's incredible "Wat Shot" is a defining moment in 2010's era of Indiana basketball, the first true signature win under Crean.

POWER FORWARD: Jared Jeffries (2000-2002)

The hometown kid was great at every level. Jeffries was a great player for Bloomington North as he was named Indiana Mr.Basketball in 2000, also being the named Gatorade National Player of the Year. He was also a McDonald's All-American his senior season after four great years with the Cougars. Jeffries spent just two seasons with the Hoosiers, but they were vastly successful. His freshman year averaged 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 assist, and 1.4 block per game. He was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Year after his first season but his success continued into his sophomore season. He helped take the Hoosiers to a national championship appearance in 2002 all while being named First-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Player of the Year. Jeffries would enter the NBA draft after the 2002 season and had a successful 11 year career as a pro. His time as a Hoosier was quick but he ended his career as a great player taking his team to the biggest game – appearing in the National Championship game with Indiana against now-Big Ten foe Maryland, the last time Indiana has made a Final Four. In 70 games, Jeffries averaged 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Jeffries was the best player on the last team to appear in the Final Four for Indiana.

CENTER: Cody Zeller (2011-2013)

Alongside his dynamic duo in Victor Oladipo, Cody Zeller was a big piece of those successful and memorable early 2010’s teams. He spent two years with the Hoosiers but will forever be remembered as a great player and a fan favorite. After winning Indiana Mr.Basketball his senior year at Washington high school, Zeller decided to play for Tom Crean as a five-star recruit. Zeller received a lot of hype coming into his freshman season but his mature skillset allowed him to deliver on those expectations. He earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was placed on the Big Ten All-Freshman team alongside the Second Team All-Big Ten in 2012. He averaged 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in his first season with the Hooseirs. His talent and charisma helped change around the program the two seasons that he was there helping Indiana reach a true number one ranking and a Big Ten championship. Zeller’s time as a Hoosier was special. He was able to not only captivate Indiana fans but college fans across the country. He will forever be loved in Indiana and who could forget that iconic Sports Illustrated cover. Zeller averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game over his 72 outings as a Hoosier.