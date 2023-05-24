This time of year, it can be difficult to identify who could be rising or falling on the depth chart. College football coaches keep a tight lid on what their rosters will look like from week to week, let alone months in advance of a season. However, there are those players who we expect could make a big impact this year, that were maybe looked over last year. These are the players to look out for as they aim to rise up the depth chart this off-season.

Elias Khoury: The Hoosiers have a lot of potential firepower on offense this season. So much so, in fact, that it is more difficult than ever to predict who could be rising or falling on the depth chart. As a result, my biggest depth chart riser is on the defensive side of the ball. He is a former 4-star recruit who turned down offers from Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State to play for Tom Allen. He is Nick James. James was a highly touted defensive tackle heading into last season, but he never spent much time on the field. He decided to redshirt, and is now looking to make a big impact this season. Out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, James was a powerhouse in high school. At 6-foot-3, 270-pounds, James is not of prototypical size for an interior lineman, but more than makes up for it with his elite combination of strength and quickness. James showed during his time at IMG that he is shifty enough to get around blockers, but also strong enough to go through them if need be. As IMG is a developmental school for athletes, James has experience with the types of shifts and stunts that would be expected of him at the college level. With the loss of Dasan McCullough to the Oklahoma Sooners, Indiana will need to swing for the fences on the defensive line this year. James has all the potential to be a star for Indiana this year, if he is given enough time on the field.

Zach Browning: The Hoosiers have a crowded receiver room with some returning talent from last year and some redshirt freshmen who figure to be in the mix as well. However, it’s been Clemson transfer E.J Williams that has risen up the ranks in the receiving corp the most to me. Williams had a good freshman season at Clemson, catching 24 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. In his sophomore and junior seasons, he saw his role and productivity decline. Across those two seasons, Williams caught 16 passes across 21 games played. The talent has always been there for Williams. There were some question marks about where he would fit in with Indiana. The Hoosiers already have Cam Camper, Andison Coby and Donaven McCulley. Redshirt freshmen Kamryn Perry and Omar Cooper figure to see snaps as well. After a great spring camp - where Williams was named one of Indiana’s most-improved players - I think it’s safe to say that Williams has solidified himself at worst as the No. 3 receiver for Indiana. Throughout the spring, Williams has lined up with the first-team offense opposite of McCulley. You’d expect Camper - who is still recovering from a knee injury - to be the No. 1 guy for the Hoosiers. But after that, the rest of the spots seemed to be up for grabs heading into summer and fall camp. I expect the former four-star recruit out of high school to have a big year for Indiana, no matter which quarterback he has throwing him the ball.