Biggest depth chart risers for Indiana
This time of year, it can be difficult to identify who could be rising or falling on the depth chart. College football coaches keep a tight lid on what their rosters will look like from week to week, let alone months in advance of a season.
However, there are those players who we expect could make a big impact this year, that were maybe looked over last year. These are the players to look out for as they aim to rise up the depth chart this off-season.
Elias Khoury: The Hoosiers have a lot of potential firepower on offense this season. So much so, in fact, that it is more difficult than ever to predict who could be rising or falling on the depth chart.
As a result, my biggest depth chart riser is on the defensive side of the ball. He is a former 4-star recruit who turned down offers from Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State to play for Tom Allen. He is Nick James.
James was a highly touted defensive tackle heading into last season, but he never spent much time on the field. He decided to redshirt, and is now looking to make a big impact this season.
Out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, James was a powerhouse in high school. At 6-foot-3, 270-pounds, James is not of prototypical size for an interior lineman, but more than makes up for it with his elite combination of strength and quickness.
James showed during his time at IMG that he is shifty enough to get around blockers, but also strong enough to go through them if need be.
As IMG is a developmental school for athletes, James has experience with the types of shifts and stunts that would be expected of him at the college level.
With the loss of Dasan McCullough to the Oklahoma Sooners, Indiana will need to swing for the fences on the defensive line this year. James has all the potential to be a star for Indiana this year, if he is given enough time on the field.
Zach Browning: The Hoosiers have a crowded receiver room with some returning talent from last year and some redshirt freshmen who figure to be in the mix as well. However, it’s been Clemson transfer E.J Williams that has risen up the ranks in the receiving corp the most to me.
Williams had a good freshman season at Clemson, catching 24 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. In his sophomore and junior seasons, he saw his role and productivity decline. Across those two seasons, Williams caught 16 passes across 21 games played.
The talent has always been there for Williams. There were some question marks about where he would fit in with Indiana. The Hoosiers already have Cam Camper, Andison Coby and Donaven McCulley. Redshirt freshmen Kamryn Perry and Omar Cooper figure to see snaps as well. After a great spring camp - where Williams was named one of Indiana’s most-improved players - I think it’s safe to say that Williams has solidified himself at worst as the No. 3 receiver for Indiana.
Throughout the spring, Williams has lined up with the first-team offense opposite of McCulley. You’d expect Camper - who is still recovering from a knee injury - to be the No. 1 guy for the Hoosiers. But after that, the rest of the spots seemed to be up for grabs heading into summer and fall camp.
I expect the former four-star recruit out of high school to have a big year for Indiana, no matter which quarterback he has throwing him the ball.
Kevin Vera: Indiana’s wide receiver room will be fun to watch this upcoming season as it's full of guys with a huge amount of potential. The competition will be tough as we will have to wait and see who exactly will named the starters for the Hoosiers but one guy to keep an eye on is recent transfer acquisition Dequece Carter. Carter could be a guy that flies through the depth chart and become a huge part of the offense.
Carter is a veteran guy who has already been a highly productive receiver at the college level. A four-year starter at Fordham University, Carter is a guy who brings much-needed experience alongside talent to this Indiana team.
The Virginia native is coming off a great career at the FCS level. He was named First Team All-Patriot League three times, he finished his senior season ranked top ten in receiving yards with 1,166, yards/reception, receiving yards/game, and touchdown receptions. He’s a guy who excelled at the FCS level and with the talent he's already shown can easily transfer his skills to the Big Ten.
An All-American his freshman season and a Virginia Prep School Player of the Year his senior year of high school, Carter leaves Fordham as one of the best FCS players of the past four years and one of the best receivers in Fordham school history. Carter has proven to be a winner and a football player with a lot of talent, now with one year of eligibility, he's going on there on the field to prove he can excel at the next level.
Head coach Tom Allen described him as a “very productive” player and that's someone that Indiana very much needs with a lot of unproven guys at the wide receiver positions. That wide receiver room is young but with a player like Carter, not only can he give you production on the field but he can serve as a veteran leader who can guide his teammates off the field.
Coming in at 6-foot, 160 pounds, Carter could be one of those guys that went under the radar in the transfer portal but catches everyone's attention once he steps on the field. Carter did not play this spring season after making his commitment to Indiana back in January but Carter is expected to be on campus with the team in June. This wide receiver room is full of talent but with his experience, expertise, and chip on his shoulder, Carter is a guy who could put the Big Ten on notice.
