During the 2022 season, Rudolph had 73 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry in 11 games. In 2021, he had 21 tackles in seven games.

Rudolph has the potential to use three years of eligibility at Indiana.

Indiana has landed a commitment from Austin Peay linebacker transfer Joshua Rudolph, he announced on Wednesday.

Rudolph was a three-star prospect in the class of 2021. He was rated as the No. 60 player in Alabama.

The Park Crossing (AL) High school linebacker had offers from South Alabama, Troy, Austin Peay, East Tennessee State, UAB and others. Kentucky, Texas A&M and Auburn were some other programs that showed interest in him out of high school.

He is a 6-foot and 230-pound linebacker with good physical skills and quickness getting downhill.

Rudolph becomes the 14th transfer to commit to Indiana this offseason and the 11th in the last week.