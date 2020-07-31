Earlier this week, IU coach Archie Miller made his first appearance with the local media in quite some time but brought a great deal of optimism about the season and the product he will have on the floor. There is no question this is a big year for Miller and Indiana and many people around the program are expecting big things as well.

Big Ten Network and NCAA.com college basketball analyst Andy Katz, is on that list of people who think the Hoosiers are undervalued at the early stages right now and part of that is due to their experience.

"Well especially in advance of the early withdrawal deadline, we don't know what will happen [for other teams]," Katz said on Indiana Sports Beat. "What Indiana has for the most part is a good core group coming back. And experience matters."

Not only does experience matter during most college basketball seasons, but especially this year with so many unknowns and variables in play.

"If we don't start on time, if there are delays, disruptions, you want experience," Katz added. "So many different factors that can occur that you want guys who have been there in the past. Seven of the eight have experienced Big Ten games and practices."

Those players on the roster that Katz is referring to?

"Trayce Jackson-Davis... you add him with Joey Brunk, Race Thompson, that's a nice rotation inside. On the perimeter it's going to be really strong with the experience of Al Durham, Rob Phinsee and now the addition of Khristian Lander," Katz said. "For the most part they have a really good starting seven that will have a lot of experience that should at least put them in position."

While Indiana is returning a lot of its roster from a year ago, it did lose Justin Smith as a graduate transfer. With a hole in the lineup, not only does the staff need someone to step up in his absence, but Katz has his mind on one name in particular.

"He [Jerome Hunter] was one of the players in talking with their staff... he is one of them for Indiana," Katz said. "Clearly there is always this one player that people think will always blossom and he's one that isn't that familiar within that conference [for other teams]."

With conferences in college football starting to make decisions on their season and what schedules will look like, college basketball still has some time to figure everything out. Watching what is happening in professional sports is something league commissioners are looking at, but regardless of what the season looks like, Katz says it is all up to the players if there will be an end to the year.

"They will have to make a commitment as student athletes if they want this season and create their own kind of bubble," Katz said. "It's unfortunate, but social life will have to be decreased or totally erased to be successful."

To listen to the interview in its entirety, click on the tweet below.