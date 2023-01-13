Indiana had been involved with 2024 four-star point guard Travis Perry dating back to the spring and on Thursday extended a scholarship offer.

Perry plays for Lyon County (KY) and Indiana Elite on the Adidas AAU Circuit. He is ranked No. 87 in the Rivals150 rankings and rated as the No. 19 point guard in the class.

He holds offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Michigan, Virginia, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Nebraska and a group of others.

He spoke with TheHoosier.com after receiving the offer from Indiana to discuss the Hoosiers, where his recruitment is at and what's next with his timeline.