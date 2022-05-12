2023 in-state prospect Will Heldt discusses Indiana offer

Indiana extended an offer to 2023 Carmel (Ind) defensive end Will Heldt last week, joining a recruitment with numerous Big Ten schools involved.

Heldt has offers from Purdue, Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Iowa State, Western Michigan, Central Michigan and Akron among others.

Heldt is a three-star defensive end ranked the No. 9 prospect in the state of Indiana.

"Yeah, Coach Wilt was in on Wednesday for our college day and he offered me after practice," Heldt told TheHoosier.com "He was just talking about how they would love to get me back down there. It was a great conversation."