Rice spent his first few years at the Bullis School (Potomac, MD) before transferring to national power DeMatha ahead of his junior season, the same program that Victor Oladipo attended. As a sophomore, Rice averaged 22.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Indiana continues to make the point guard position a priority as another class of 2022 point guard received an offer from the Hoosiers. Rodney Rice became the sixth prospect at the position in 2022 to receive an offer from IU and comes mainly because of Kenya Hunter's connection to the DMV and previous relationship with Rice while at UConn.

Rice is another big guard that is extremely well-rounded on the offensive end of the floor. A very smooth athlete, Rice has great agility and quickness that he uses to his advantage. Whether it be on a first step in the half court to get into the lane or quick change of direction when being picked up full court, Rice's quickness is what stands out.

Rice is a capable scorer from all three levels of the floor and brings an added boost by being a very capable shooter off of the catch. He has a very smooth stroke that is easily replicated. What makes him so lethal from the perimeter off of the dribble is his ball handling ability and combo moves that create separation to get a shot off. Once Rice is in the lane, he uses a variety of moves to get his shot around defenders at the rim. He utilizes eurosteps as well as an ability to almost glide around opponents.

While he isn't overly long, his lateral quickness and quick hands allow him to play at a high level on the defensive end. At 6-foot-3 as well, his size and toughness makes for a tough matchup for opposing guards.

Rice has an ability to be a very solid contributor as a freshman and even more as an upperclassman. With his scoring ability and quickness on full display at every moment, he becomes an extremely impactful player on the offensive end. Being able to play both on and off of the ball is another very intriguing skill to have, especially for IU which continues to morph into a multi-guard and wing lineup.

Rice is ranked as the No. 65 overall prospect in the Rivals150 rankings.