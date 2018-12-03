2019 3-Star Wisconsin Athlete Da'Shaun Brown Commits To IU
Class of 2019 3-star Wisconsin athlete Da'shaun Brown is a Hoosier.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect verbally committed to IU Monday night, becoming the seventh member of the Hoosiers' incoming recruiting class.
"First of (sic) I want to thank God and my support system in my family and everyone who has pushed me to be the player and person I am today, much love," Brown wrote in a statement posted to his personal Twitter page. "My four years of high school football holds some of my best memories but it's time to make some more great memories, with that being said I would like to announce that I am ending my recruitment process and will be committing to INDIANA UNIVERSITY #GOHOOSIERS respect my decision please."
#COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/VLfZE2P3dc— Da'shaun. (@Never_The_Less7) December 4, 2018
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect earned first team All-State honors as a quarterback for Race (Wisc.) St. Catherines as a senior. He his school to the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 title after completing 9 of 21 passes for 122 yards plus an additional 17 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown in a St Catherines' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central, according to a recap from highschoolfootballamerica.com.
Brown played both quarterback and free safety for his school, according to his HUDL profile.
With his commitment, Indiana's 2019 recruiting class moves up to No. 38 nationally in Rivals' team rankings.
