Class of 2019 3-star Wisconsin athlete Da'shaun Brown is a Hoosier.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect verbally committed to IU Monday night, becoming the seventh member of the Hoosiers' incoming recruiting class.

"First of (sic) I want to thank God and my support system in my family and everyone who has pushed me to be the player and person I am today, much love," Brown wrote in a statement posted to his personal Twitter page. "My four years of high school football holds some of my best memories but it's time to make some more great memories, with that being said I would like to announce that I am ending my recruitment process and will be committing to INDIANA UNIVERSITY #GOHOOSIERS respect my decision please."