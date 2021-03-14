Zach Carpenter settling into role with Hoosiers
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
As a player coming out of Cincinnati Moeller High School, Zach Carpenter was recruited by Indiana University.
However, the 6-foot-5-inch, 329-pound offensive linemen opted for the University of Michigan, where he made two starts at center last season. Following the 2020 season, Carpenter entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and opened spring practice this week as an Indiana Hoosier.
Carpenter recently met with the media and stated that despite heading to Ann Arbor out of high school, he constantly kept an eye on the Indiana Hoosiers.
"It's been everything and more. This place is special. The culture here is unreal. The players have all been welcoming. I’ve never felt uncomfortable or anything like that. They've been here taking me in and helping me out however they can. The coaching staff here is great. They really care about their players and they want the best for them," Carpenter said.
Carpenter added that while he was with the Wolverines a season ago, he did watch Indiana and what head coach Tom Allen was building, even at Memorial Stadium when Indiana knocked off Michigan 38-21 in 2020. He said watching the Hoosiers in the aftermath of their win over the Wolverines played a key in his decision, as he saw a team having fun and winning.
"It had a huge impact. Sitting on the other sideline you can look over and their team is just electric. They’re coming off the sideline and the coaches…I remember Coach Allen, he's giving the kid a hug and he fell down. It was just stuff like that I hadn't experienced before. Being back in Bloomington, it reminded me of how much I liked it the first go around. I think it had a huge impact on making sure that this was the right decision," Carpenter said.
When he decided to leave Michigan, Carpenter said there were a few schools he was interested in, but none added up to the Hoosiers. He immediately knew where his new home would be he said.
" It wasn't difficult at all. Throughout the season you saw Indiana football was big and all over national coverage. It really put them in my mind for where I’d want to go. There were a couple schools I had in mind, but Indiana was always one. Right off the bat it was like nothing really changed. They were interested in me, I was interested in them, so it wasn't too difficult at all.
As a versatile lineman that can line up at center or guard, Carpenter admits he prefers center.
"I feel comfortable at either spot. I do prefer center. I feel like that gives me the best opportunity for the next level."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.