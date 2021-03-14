As a player coming out of Cincinnati Moeller High School, Zach Carpenter was recruited by Indiana University.

However, the 6-foot-5-inch, 329-pound offensive linemen opted for the University of Michigan, where he made two starts at center last season. Following the 2020 season, Carpenter entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and opened spring practice this week as an Indiana Hoosier.

Carpenter recently met with the media and stated that despite heading to Ann Arbor out of high school, he constantly kept an eye on the Indiana Hoosiers.

"It's been everything and more. This place is special. The culture here is unreal. The players have all been welcoming. I’ve never felt uncomfortable or anything like that. They've been here taking me in and helping me out however they can. The coaching staff here is great. They really care about their players and they want the best for them," Carpenter said.

Carpenter added that while he was with the Wolverines a season ago, he did watch Indiana and what head coach Tom Allen was building, even at Memorial Stadium when Indiana knocked off Michigan 38-21 in 2020. He said watching the Hoosiers in the aftermath of their win over the Wolverines played a key in his decision, as he saw a team having fun and winning.

"It had a huge impact. Sitting on the other sideline you can look over and their team is just electric. They’re coming off the sideline and the coaches…I remember Coach Allen, he's giving the kid a hug and he fell down. It was just stuff like that I hadn't experienced before. Being back in Bloomington, it reminded me of how much I liked it the first go around. I think it had a huge impact on making sure that this was the right decision," Carpenter said.